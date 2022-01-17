loaded question: what historical event needs a movie devoted to it?

This week’s question was suggested by reader danielm80:

What historical event needs a movie devoted to it? I’m thinking of events that haven’t already been covered on film, but if you’re aware of an unexplored angle on an event that has been seen onscreen, that’ll work, too.

As is the case with Daniel’s answer, one I agree with wholeheartedly: the tale of how the RMS Carpathia responded to the sinking of the Titanic (which has indeed had a little movie dedicated to it). The story is told particularly well by Resident Angry Queer at tumblr. It begins like this:

Carpathia received Titanic’s distress signal at 12:20am, April 15th, 1912. She was 58 miles away, a distance that absolutely could not be covered in less than four hours.



Carpathia’s Captain Rostron had, yes, rolled out of bed instantly when woken by his radio operator, ordered his ship to Titanic’s aid and confirmed the signal before he was fully dressed. The man had never in his life responded to an emergency call. His goal tonight was to make sure nobody who heard that fact would ever believe it.

Go read the rest… and have Kleenex ready. And then imagine it as a movie. It would be a very different sort of movie, because it has no clear villain except a ticking clock, and that can be tough to dramatize. But it could work, if the way everyone who reads that synopsis responds is any indication.

