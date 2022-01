I’m sorry to say that I had neglected my annual on-the-fly ranking of new films for 2021, and it has been woefully out of date for quite a while… but I have finally gotten it completely updated. I still have many films to review, but at least now you can get a general idea of where I am with lots of this year’s movies. And it’s still ongoing, with more films to come.

And if you follow me on Letterboxd, my diary there is now similarly totally current.