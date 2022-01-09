new Directed by Women page!

If you’re looking to support films by women filmmakers, here’s a good place to start:

I’ve added a new section to the site: Directed by Women, a listing of all the films from recent years I’ve reviewed that were, you guessed it, directed by women. There’s a link in the nav bar at the top of each page on the site (with a dropdown that links to my Where Are the Women? project), and the latest film to be featured on the page will occasionally show up on the home page, too (as one does at the moment; scroll down a bit).

You can find films from previous years not included on that page in the directed by women category. Alas, I created that category only in 2017 or 2018, and while I do add it to older reviews whenever I have to update them, not many films before then are so categorized. But I’ll keep updating!