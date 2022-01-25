OFCS 2021 awards winners announced

UPDATE 01.25.22: Winners highlighted.

Awards without previously announced nominations:

Technical Achievement Awards

Dune – sound design

In the Heights – choreography

Memoria – sound design

No Time to Die – stunt coordination

West Side Story – choreography

Best Non-US Releases

(This award is for the best films released outside the United States in 2021 that were not released in the United States during the eligibility period.)

1970 – Poland

Bank Job – United Kingdom

Benediction – United Kingdom

The Girl and the Spider – Switzerland

The Medium – Thailand

Ninjababy – Norway

Petite Maman – France

Pleasure – Sweden

The Tsugua Diaries – Portugal

Vengeance Is Mine, All Others Pay Cash – Indonesia

Lifetime Achievement Awards

John Carpenter

Tony Leung Chiu-Wai

Sheila Nevins

Paul Schrader

John Williams

Special Achievement Awards

• IATSE workers, for bringing attention to labor issues in the film industry and fighting for better standards.

• Turner Classic Movies (TCM) for providing worldwide access to classic films, including silent movies.

• The Association of Moving Image Archivists (AMIA) is an important nonprofit organization devoted to the preservation of film.

PREVIOUS 01.22.22

The Online Film Critics Society — of which I am a member — has announced the nominees of its 2021 awards. Links here go to my reviews, with reviews to come for more of those I haven’t yet reviewed. (I have a lot of writing to do!)

Winners will be announced on January 24, 2022.

And the nominees are:

Best Picture

Belfast

Drive My Car

Dune

The Green Knight

Licorice Pizza

Pig

The Power of the Dog | WINNER

Titane

West Side Story

The Worst Person in the World

Best Animated Feature

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. the Machines | WINNER

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog | WINNER

Ryusuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car

Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve – Dune

Best Lead Actor

Nicolas Cage – Pig

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog | WINNER

Andrew Garfield – tick, tick…BOOM!

Oscar Isaac – The Card Counter

Hidetoshi Nishijima – Drive My Car

Best Lead Actress

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter | WINNER

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Renate Reinsve – The Worst Person in the World

Agathe Rousselle – Titane

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Best Supporting Actor

Mike Faist – West Side Story

Ciaran Hinds – Belfast

Troy Kotsur – CODA

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog | WINNER

Jeffrey Wright – The French Dispatch

Best Supporting Actress

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Ann Dowd – Mass

Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog | WINNER

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Ruth Negga – Passing

Best Original Screenplay

Belfast

A Hero

Licorice Pizza

Mass

Pig | WINNER

Best Adapted Screenplay

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

Passing

The Power of the Dog | WINNER

Best Editing

Belfast

Dune

Licorice Pizza

The Power of the Dog | WINNER

West Side Story

Best Cinematography

Dune

The Green Knight

The Power of the Dog | WINNER

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Best Original Score

Dune

Encanto

The French Dispatch

The Power of the Dog | WINNER

Spencer

Best Production Design

Dune

The French Dispatch | WINNER

The Green Knight

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Best Costume Design

Cruella

Dune | WINNER

The French Dispatch

Spencer

West Side Story

Best Visual Effects

Dune | WINNER

The Green Knight

The Matrix Resurrections

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Debut Feature

Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter | WINNER

Rebecca Hall – Passing

Fran Kranz – Mass

Michael Sarnoski – Pig

Emma Seligman – Shiva Baby

Best Film Not in the English Language

Drive My Car | WINNER

Flee

A Hero

Titane

The Worst Person in the World