OFCS 2021 awards winners announced

by MaryAnn Johanson
no comments yet

UPDATE 01.25.22: Winners highlighted.

Awards without previously announced nominations:

Technical Achievement Awards
Dune – sound design
In the Heights – choreography
Memoria – sound design
No Time to Die – stunt coordination
West Side Story – choreography

Best Non-US Releases
(This award is for the best films released outside the United States in 2021 that were not released in the United States during the eligibility period.)
1970 – Poland
Bank Job – United Kingdom
Benediction – United Kingdom
The Girl and the Spider – Switzerland
The Medium – Thailand
Ninjababy – Norway
Petite Maman – France
Pleasure – Sweden
The Tsugua Diaries – Portugal
Vengeance Is Mine, All Others Pay Cash – Indonesia

Lifetime Achievement Awards
John Carpenter
Tony Leung Chiu-Wai
Sheila Nevins
Paul Schrader
John Williams

Special Achievement Awards
• IATSE workers, for bringing attention to labor issues in the film industry and fighting for better standards.
• Turner Classic Movies (TCM) for providing worldwide access to classic films, including silent movies.
• The Association of Moving Image Archivists (AMIA) is an important nonprofit organization devoted to the preservation of film.

PREVIOUS 01.22.22

The Online Film Critics Society — of which I am a member — has announced the nominees of its 2021 awards. Links here go to my reviews, with reviews to come for more of those I haven’t yet reviewed. (I have a lot of writing to do!)

Winners will be announced on January 24, 2022.

And the nominees are:

Best Picture
Belfast
Drive My Car
Dune
The Green Knight
Licorice Pizza
Pig
The Power of the Dog | WINNER
Titane
West Side Story
The Worst Person in the World

Best Animated Feature
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. the Machines | WINNER
Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Director
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog | WINNER
Ryusuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car
Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve – Dune

Best Lead Actor
Nicolas Cage – Pig
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog | WINNER
Andrew Garfield – tick, tick…BOOM!
Oscar Isaac – The Card Counter
Hidetoshi Nishijima – Drive My Car

Best Lead Actress
Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter | WINNER
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Renate Reinsve – The Worst Person in the World
Agathe Rousselle – Titane
Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Best Supporting Actor
Mike Faist – West Side Story
Ciaran Hinds – Belfast
Troy Kotsur – CODA
Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog | WINNER
Jeffrey Wright – The French Dispatch

Best Supporting Actress
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Ann Dowd – Mass
Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog | WINNER
Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
Ruth Negga – Passing

Best Original Screenplay
Belfast
A Hero
Licorice Pizza
Mass
Pig | WINNER

Best Adapted Screenplay
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
Passing
The Power of the Dog | WINNER

Best Editing
Belfast
Dune
Licorice Pizza
The Power of the Dog | WINNER
West Side Story

Best Cinematography
Dune
The Green Knight
The Power of the Dog | WINNER
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story

Best Original Score
Dune
Encanto
The French Dispatch
The Power of the Dog | WINNER
Spencer

Best Production Design
Dune
The French Dispatch | WINNER
The Green Knight
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story

Best Costume Design
Cruella
Dune | WINNER
The French Dispatch
Spencer
West Side Story

Best Visual Effects
Dune | WINNER
The Green Knight
The Matrix Resurrections
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Debut Feature
Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter | WINNER
Rebecca Hall – Passing
Fran Kranz – Mass
Michael Sarnoski – Pig
Emma Seligman – Shiva Baby

Best Film Not in the English Language
Drive My Car | WINNER
Flee
A Hero
Titane
The Worst Person in the World

Best Documentary
Flee
Procession
The Rescue
Summer of Soul | WINNER
The Velvet Underground

Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Parler
Xing
Reddit
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
MeWe
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap