OFCS 2021 awards winners announced

UPDATE 01.25.22: Winners highlighted.
Awards without previously announced nominations:
Technical Achievement Awards
Dune – sound design
In the Heights – choreography
Memoria – sound design
No Time to Die – stunt coordination
West Side Story – choreography
Best Non-US Releases
(This award is for the best films released outside the United States in 2021 that were not released in the United States during the eligibility period.)
1970 – Poland
Bank Job – United Kingdom
Benediction – United Kingdom
The Girl and the Spider – Switzerland
The Medium – Thailand
Ninjababy – Norway
Petite Maman – France
Pleasure – Sweden
The Tsugua Diaries – Portugal
Vengeance Is Mine, All Others Pay Cash – Indonesia
Lifetime Achievement Awards
John Carpenter
Tony Leung Chiu-Wai
Sheila Nevins
Paul Schrader
John Williams
Special Achievement Awards
• IATSE workers, for bringing attention to labor issues in the film industry and fighting for better standards.
• Turner Classic Movies (TCM) for providing worldwide access to classic films, including silent movies.
• The Association of Moving Image Archivists (AMIA) is an important nonprofit organization devoted to the preservation of film.
PREVIOUS 01.22.22
The Online Film Critics Society — of which I am a member — has announced the nominees of its 2021 awards. Links here go to my reviews, with reviews to come for more of those I haven’t yet reviewed. (I have a lot of writing to do!)
Winners will be announced on January 24, 2022.
And the nominees are:
Best Picture
Belfast
Drive My Car
Dune
The Green Knight
Licorice Pizza
Pig
The Power of the Dog | WINNER
Titane
West Side Story
The Worst Person in the World
Best Animated Feature
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. the Machines | WINNER
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Director
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog | WINNER
Ryusuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car
Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve – Dune
Best Lead Actor
Nicolas Cage – Pig
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog | WINNER
Andrew Garfield – tick, tick…BOOM!
Oscar Isaac – The Card Counter
Hidetoshi Nishijima – Drive My Car
Best Lead Actress
Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter | WINNER
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Renate Reinsve – The Worst Person in the World
Agathe Rousselle – Titane
Kristen Stewart – Spencer
Best Supporting Actor
Mike Faist – West Side Story
Ciaran Hinds – Belfast
Troy Kotsur – CODA
Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog | WINNER
Jeffrey Wright – The French Dispatch
Best Supporting Actress
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Ann Dowd – Mass
Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog | WINNER
Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
Ruth Negga – Passing
Best Original Screenplay
Belfast
A Hero
Licorice Pizza
Mass
Pig | WINNER
Best Adapted Screenplay
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
Passing
The Power of the Dog | WINNER
Best Editing
Belfast
Dune
Licorice Pizza
The Power of the Dog | WINNER
West Side Story
Best Cinematography
Dune
The Green Knight
The Power of the Dog | WINNER
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Best Original Score
Dune
Encanto
The French Dispatch
The Power of the Dog | WINNER
Spencer
Best Production Design
Dune
The French Dispatch | WINNER
The Green Knight
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Best Costume Design
Cruella
Dune | WINNER
The French Dispatch
Spencer
West Side Story
Best Visual Effects
Dune | WINNER
The Green Knight
The Matrix Resurrections
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Best Debut Feature
Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter | WINNER
Rebecca Hall – Passing
Fran Kranz – Mass
Michael Sarnoski – Pig
Emma Seligman – Shiva Baby
Best Film Not in the English Language
Drive My Car | WINNER
Flee
A Hero
Titane
The Worst Person in the World
Best Documentary
Flee
Procession
The Rescue
Summer of Soul | WINNER
The Velvet Underground