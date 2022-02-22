Disqus is history!

I mentioned last month that I wanted to move the site away from Disqus for commenting, and I’ve now done so.

At the moment, I’m trying out a WordPress plugin called WPDiscuz to upgrade WP’s basic commenting functionality. I’m still messing around with all the settings, and I expect options will expand a bit in the coming days and weeks as I figure it all out.

When you get to the comments bit of each post, you’ll see these login options:

You can sign in via Facebook, Twitter, Google, Disqus*, or WordPress.com. Or, if you click on the “Login” link, you can create an account with this very site and use that to post comments.

(*Yes, you can still use your Disqus account! One of the reasons I wanted to get rid of Disqus is because of their cookies, which track you across the web. Now, at least, it’ll be your choice whether to continue using Disqus here.)

EDITED TO ADD: To be clear about logging in via a social network: This uses information from Disqus, Facebook, etc to create an account for you here. It does NOT connect this site or your comments here to any other site or social network. It will not post your comments on any other site.

Guest commenting is not allowed. Drive-by commenters do not help foster the community we have here.

As for the information that this site retains in order to allow you to comment (your email and IP addresses), I do absolutely nothing with that. I do not sell your info, or trade it, or even look at it, really (unless maybe if it’s to determine whether you’re being a jerk and if I should ban you). Selling your info is how lots of websites make bank. I do not do that.

Feel free to use this post to play around with the new commenting system, and please do report any weird behavior or bugs you run into. (I figure there will be some.)

Enjoy!

EDITED TO ADD: I think if you add an avatar to Gravatar, connected to the email address you’ve logged in with here, it should show up with your comments. Let me know if that does not work for you. (If you log in via a social media account, it will try to grab your avatar there.)