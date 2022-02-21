loaded question: which celebrity would you cast as which current or historical figure in a biopic?

by MaryAnn Johanson
no comments yet

Weird Al Yankovic Daniel Radcliffe

Have you heard? Daniel Radcliffe is currently shooting the biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story… starring as Weird Al himself. I, a huge Weird Al fan, would be eager for this movie no matter who was playing Al, but Radcliffe has gone almost as weird as the musician himself since his Harry Potter days, so the prospect of him as Al is deliciously tantalizing. I cannot wait to see this. (The film, a Roku Original, will stream exclusively on the Roku Channel; no release date has been announced.)

Which celebrity would you cast as which historical figure in a biopic? The celeb can be still alive or not. Have fun!

(You can also discuss this at Substack or Patreon, if you prefer. You don’t need to be a paying subscriber to comment, but you will need to register with either site to do so.)

