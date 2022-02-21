loaded question: which celebrity would you cast as which current or historical figure in a biopic?

Have you heard? Daniel Radcliffe is currently shooting the biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story… starring as Weird Al himself. I, a huge Weird Al fan, would be eager for this movie no matter who was playing Al, but Radcliffe has gone almost as weird as the musician himself since his Harry Potter days, so the prospect of him as Al is deliciously tantalizing. I cannot wait to see this. (The film, a Roku Original, will stream exclusively on the Roku Channel; no release date has been announced.)

Which celebrity would you cast as which historical figure in a biopic? The celeb can be still alive or not. Have fun!

