social sharing links have changed

by MaryAnn Johanson
no comments yet

You’re sharing my reviews on Twitter and sending links to your mom by email, right? Of course you are! And now you’ll see that the way you do that has changed a little. Look for this:

below each review, and at the bottom of other posts, for buttons to click to share my work far and wide. (Let me know if your favorite social-media network or other site for sharing is missing, and I’ll add it if I can.)

As with getting away from Disqus, this change is a way to make this site more privacy-friendly: there are no cookies associated with this method of sharing, as there was with the one I was using before. Plus, these simple links don’t need any Javascript, as the previous method did, so losing that extra code should speed up page loading a bit.

Let me know if you run into any problems.

