weekend watchlist: coming to terms with grief personal and societal

both sides of the pond

It’s four extraordinary actors in a room. On one side of the table are Jason Isaacs and Martha Plimpton, as parents of a dead child. Facing them are Ann Dowd and Reed Birney, as parents of the child who did the killing. They’re talking. Just talking. And Mass — the extraordinary writing and directing debut of actor Fran Kranz — is riveting, and harrowing, and difficult to endure, and unforgettable. America’s shame is on wide open display here, for it was, of course, a school shooting that destroyed both these families. This is a deeply personal film, with grief and desperation and recriminations and blame bouncing between these profoundly hurting people. Mass takes no political stance whatsoever, yet ends up a shattering indictment of contemporary American culture anyway.

US: streaming on Hulu; also available for rent or purchase on Amazon Prime and Apple TV

UK: streaming on Sky Cinema/Now

