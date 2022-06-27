loaded question: what is your ultimate comfort movie?

Everything is awful, so help me cheer up:

What is your ultimate comfort movie?

Mine is, of course, The Princess Bride. (I wrote a [short] book about it! Cheap to buy, or read it free on Kindle Unlimited.) It’s sweet, goofy, funny, and endlessly entertaining. No matter how many times I see it — and I’ve seen it dozens of times, at least — it’s always genuinely escapist and always genuinely comforting.

Your turn…

