loaded question: what’s a thing from movies (or books or TV) that you absolutely believed as a kid?

I was eight years old when the first Star Wars film was released, and for a good long while, I was convinced that if I just tried hard enough, I could use the Force. To this day, I’m still not entirely sure that the reason that I cannot use the Force doesn’t lie in some fault within me.

What’s a thing from movies (or books or TV) that you absolutely believed as a kid? And do you still kinda sorta half believe it?

