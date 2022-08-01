loaded question: what’s a thing from movies (or books or TV) that you absolutely believed as a kid?

I was eight years old when the first Star Wars film was released, and for a good long while, I was convinced that if I just tried hard enough, I could use the Force. To this day, I’m still not entirely sure that the reason that I cannot use the Force doesn’t lie in some fault within me.
What’s a thing from movies (or books or TV) that you absolutely believed as a kid? And do you still kinda sorta half believe it?
I thought this scene from Airplane! depicted an actual jumbo jet crashing into a real building:
https://youtu.be/i5qpZZBlrq8
Maybe a building with fake glass and balsa wood or something, but still, a full-sized building, right? (BTW, have you ever noticed that a baby is flung into the air during this bit? I never did until today, when I was looking for the right images/clips.
And to this day it’s really only after reflection that I realize that many competent miniatures shots (in pre-CGI movies) had to be done with miniatures. Like, yeah, in Superman they didn’t actually simulate the effects of an earthquake on the Golden Gate Bridge, or even some old bridge scheduled for demolition that they dressed up to look like the Golden Gate Bridge. They built a model, of course, which is a heck of a lot easier.
My recollection was prompted by learning today that Christopher Nolan actually DID use a full-size jumbo jet and real building, and a bunch of practical explosives, for a similar scene in one of his movies. And called for a second take when he wasn’t 100% satisfied with the first one!
Funny thing: according to the comments in your YouTube link, the scene was also used in an episode of The A-Team. I found it:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4W4HMgx9SZI
Somewhere there must be a list compiling all instances of scenes being recycled in TV shows and movies. Would be interesting to see.
I think many SFX crews in the pre-CGI era were absolute geniuses. The matte paintings in the original Star Wars trilogy still blow my mind.