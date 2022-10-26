I’ve temporarily paused all Substack, Patreon, and Paypal subscriptions

I’ve done no writing in the past month, in the wake of my mother’s death and all the admin and family time and just plain grief that has entailed. And I will be spending the next few weeks trying to figure out how to revamp what I’m doing in a way that works going forward. (This rethink has been a long time coming, even before recent events.) I don’t think it’s right to keep charging readers when everything has been on hiatus, and things may look rather different once I get back up to speed.

So I’ve temporarily paused all paid Substack, Patreon, and Paypal subscriptions.

I am going to try to get a few reviews posted in the interim. (Paid subscribers will still get any premium stuff, such as full reviews by email. You just won’t be charged for now.) So I don’t think I’ll be completely absent over the next little while.

I will notify you before I restart your subscription, and give you the opportunity to tell me not to restart you before I do so.

Thank you, as always, for being a reader and supporter of my work.