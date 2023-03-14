loaded question: what’s your favorite Irish-related film or movie tidbit?

by MaryAnn Johanson
no comments yet

Westley, aka the Dread Pirate Roberts, climbs the Cliffs of Insanity in The Princess Bride

In honor of the great showing Irish talent and Irish stories made at this past weekend’s Oscars, and of Saint Patrick’s Day coming up on Friday:

What’s your favorite Irish-related film or movie tidbit?

This could be a movie by or about the Irish or Ireland (including anything connected to the Irish diaspora), or a bit of production trivia. Like this: I love that the Cliffs of Insanity in The Princess Bride was shot at a real place, the Cliffs of Moher in county Clare, which was named a UNESCO Global Geopark in 2011.

Your turn…

(You can also discuss this at Substack or Patreon, if you prefer. You don’t need to be a paying subscriber to comment, but you will need to register with either site to do so.)

