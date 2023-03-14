loaded question: what’s your favorite Irish-related film or movie tidbit?

In honor of the great showing Irish talent and Irish stories made at this past weekend’s Oscars, and of Saint Patrick’s Day coming up on Friday:

What’s your favorite Irish-related film or movie tidbit?

This could be a movie by or about the Irish or Ireland (including anything connected to the Irish diaspora), or a bit of production trivia. Like this: I love that the Cliffs of Insanity in The Princess Bride was shot at a real place, the Cliffs of Moher in county Clare, which was named a UNESCO Global Geopark in 2011.

Your turn…

