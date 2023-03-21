loaded question: would you go to a pub or bar that showed movies (instead of sports)?

This week’s Loaded Question was inspired by this tweet:

They got the big game on at the hotel bar pic.twitter.com/fAiYnqniS0 — Logan Dean (@L__Dean) March 19, 2023

(Screengrab here for when Twitter dies.)

The “big game” on that bar TV is, naturally, the Boonta Eve podrace in Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace.

I retweeted that with this comment:

I’ve often dreamed of giving up film criticism and just opening a pub that shows movies (instead of sports) on big screens.

Because I’m so tired of how sports dominate our society. Imagine if the arts or science news got 20 minutes to itself every hour on the news channels! I’m happy for people to enjoy their sports, but I’d love it if there were some convivial public spaces that didn’t always have a game on.

Would you go to a pub or bar that showed movies (instead of sports)?

Of course, I imagine that a movie pub would mostly show classics, ones that people know by heart. This would not be a venue for quiet appreciation of a new movie watched in the silent dark, but more of a communal bonding type of experience. I would love to hang out in pub where people cheered when, instead of a goal or a home run was scored, the Dread Pirate Roberts announced, “I am not lefthanded either.”

What do you think? What movies would you like to watch in such an atmosphere?

