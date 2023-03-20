should I post my daily streaming recommendations here too?

If you’re a subscriber to my Substack or my Patreon, you’re already aware (I hope!) of my #DailyStream posts, in which I recommend a film each day that’s available to stream or rent/buy on demand across a wide variety of services in the US and UK. (They also appear in truncated forms at Twitter, Mastodon, Post, and Facebook.) And each week I do a post rounding up the titles, with links to the posts at Substack, like yesterday’s for last week.

The idea is for you to get a little treat in your in-box, or in your social media timelines, each day (and also to hopefully entice others to join my Substack or Patreon!). But would it be useful or interesting to those not on social media or who don’t find Substack or Patreon appealing for me to post those here at Flick Filosopher? (If I did that, then obviously I wouldn’t do the weekly roundup posts.)

Even if no one says “yes, please!” I might experiment with posting here anyway and see what happens.

Please let me know your thoughts either way…