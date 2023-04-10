loaded question: what are the best standalone episodes in TV shows with big arcs or mythologies?

This week’s Loaded Question is inspired by a tweet by @zackmorrison18:

So: What are the best standalone episode in TV shows with big arcs or mythologies?

I have so many examples, but I’ll just mention the X-Files episode “Humbug,” in which Mulder and Scully investigate an incident at a “freak show.” I won’t spoil it for those who haven’t seen it, but it’s definitely one of the best episodes of the entire show: it’s not just funny, it’s also insightful about what it means to be a freak, which could be construed as a commentary on the very concept of the show itself.

Your turn…

(You can also discuss this at Substack or Patreon, if you prefer. You don’t need to be a paying subscriber to comment, but you will need to register with either site to do so.)