loaded question: what are the cheeriest, happiest movies you’ve ever seen?

by MaryAnn Johanson
2 comments

Legally Blonde

I’ve made no secret of my low mood at the moment, so help cheer me up:

What are the cheeriest, happiest movies you’ve ever seen?

The first one that comes to mind for me is the utterly delightful Legally Blonde. Its protagonist, Elle Woods, is surely one of the sweetest, kindest characters ever to feature in her own movie.

(You can also discuss this at Substack or Patreon, if you prefer. You don’t need to be a paying subscriber to comment, but you will need to register with either site to do so.)

share and enjoy
             
If you haven’t commented here before, your first comment will be held for MaryAnn’s approval. This is an anti-spam, anti-troll, anti-abuse measure. If your comment is not spam, trollish, or abusive, it will be approved, and all your future comments will post immediately. (Further comments may still be deleted if spammy, trollish, or abusive, and continued such behavior will get your account deleted and banned.)
subscribe
notify of
2 Comments
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
view all comments
Danielm80D
Danielm80
movie lover
Wed, May 03, 2023 2:26am

The Princess Bride is too predictable, so I’m going with The Great Muppet Caper.

1
Bluejay
Bluejay
film buff
Wed, May 03, 2023 3:40pm

Some of my go-tos are The Princess Bride (natch), My Neighbor Totoro, and the concert film Bruce Springsteen and the E-Street Band: Live in New York City. Not every song the Boss sings is cheery, but the entire thing is cathartic and celebratory.

Here’s “Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out” from that film. Legendary.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r1twvwbB_cU&ab_channel=BruceSpringsteenVEVO

0
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz