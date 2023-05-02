loaded question: what are the cheeriest, happiest movies you’ve ever seen?

I’ve made no secret of my low mood at the moment, so help cheer me up:

What are the cheeriest, happiest movies you’ve ever seen?

The first one that comes to mind for me is the utterly delightful Legally Blonde. Its protagonist, Elle Woods, is surely one of the sweetest, kindest characters ever to feature in her own movie.

