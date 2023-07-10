loaded question: what are the best (and worse) ways characters have unexpectedly reappeared in a story?

I’m back from my annus horribilis — which culminated in my recent hip-replacement surgery that left me feeling so low — and I am finally officially tired of my own bullshit and ready to jump back into work. Expect lots of stuff from me this week and going forward.

To get us all going:

What are the best (and worse) ways characters have unexpectedly reappeared in a story?

I have chosen the absolute nonsense of “Somehow, Palpatine returned” from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which is so ridiculous that poor Oscar Isaac, who must deliver this line, seems unable to muster enough enthusiasm to even pretend it makes sense, even in the context of science fantasy.

Your turn…

