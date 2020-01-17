my ranking of the films of 2020 has begun!

My 2019 ranking is still ongoing, and will be throughout Oscar season as I catch up on the movies I’ve missed, but I’ve already started to rank 2020’s new films.

You can find my 2020 ranking here… but it’s only for Patreon supporters at the $5-per-month or higher level. Everything that you see here is more than a full-time job for me, and I cannot do this without your support: I don’t have a trust fund, a lottery win, or a rich husband (or any husband). If you follow along on my film journey over the course of a year, please consider putting your wallet where your cursor is and throwing a few bucks my way.

(If you’re already a Patreon supporter, this post gives you all the info you need in order to access restricted content here.)

Patreon works in almost any currency, and you can even use PayPal with it. If you prefer to make a one-time donation, you can PayPal me directly. But you’ll miss out on the Patreon bonuses… which I’ll be revamping in the coming weeks and months in the hopes of finding some more bonus-y stuff that will perhaps entice more of you to support my work.

Here’s what that 2020 ranking looks like, in full, at the moment:

my reaction under gag order for now

[none at the moment]

my reaction under consideration

[none at the moment]

worth paying multiplex prices for

[5 stars]

Sorry We Missed You (11.02.19/03.06/11.01.19)

[4.5 stars]

[none at the moment]

[4 stars]

The Personal History of David Copperfield (10.02.19/05.08/01.24)

Ordinary Love (12.03/02.14.20/12.06)

The Gentlemen (01.01/01.24/01.01)

The Woman Who Loves Giraffes (12.31.19/01.10/TBA)

[3.5 stars]

[none at the moment]

worth seeing, but wait for DVD, unless your favorite actor is in it

[3 stars]

[none at the moment]

[2.5 stars]

[none at the moment]

give it a miss

[2 stars]

The Informer (08.19.19/01.10/08.30.19)

[1.5 stars]

[none at the moment]

[1 star]

Color Out of Space (09.30.19/01.24/02.28)

[.5 stars]

[none at the moment]

[0 stars]

[none at the moment]

Contrast with the 2019 ranking for an idea of how it’ll fill out over the coming year.

As always, huge enormous MEGA thanks to those readers who do support my work financially and have done so over the years. You are what keeps me going! Thank you!