the 2021 film ranking has begun!

Every year since 2003, I have created an on-the-fly ranking of each year’s new theatrical releases, updated as I see them. The ranking for 2021’s new films has begun: follow along with it here. There are only a few films on it at the moment, but watch it rapidly expand in the coming months.

Unlike in recent years, I’m not restricting the 2021 ranking to patrons only: everyone can see it. If you feel inclined to contribute financially to my work anyway, you can join my Patreon, or make a one-time donation via PayPal.

And 2020’s ranking is still continuing — I have lots of films left to see. That one is also open for all readers to check out.

(I’ll be moving from Patreon to Substack soon, but if you join my Patreon now — or if you’re already supporting my work there — I’ll make it as easy as possible to shift your support over.)