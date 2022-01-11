I’m guesting on movie podcast SpyHards

Delighted to announce that I have made a guest appearance on movie podcast SpyHards, on which, ahem, special agents Scott and Cam “go deep undercover into the shadowy world of cloak and dagger cinema on a mission to determine the greatest spy films of all time.” I joined them to talk about the 2012 Kathryn Bigelow Oscar-winning thriller Zero Dark Thirty, starring Jessica Chastain, Jason Clarke, and Jennifer Ehle. (Read my 2013 review.)

Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Castro, or at the SpyHards website.