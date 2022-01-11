Quantcast

I’m guesting on movie podcast SpyHards

by MaryAnn Johanson
no comments yet

Delighted to announce that I have made a guest appearance on movie podcast SpyHards, on which, ahem, special agents Scott and Cam “go deep undercover into the shadowy world of cloak and dagger cinema on a mission to determine the greatest spy films of all time.” I joined them to talk about the 2012 Kathryn Bigelow Oscar-winning thriller Zero Dark Thirty, starring Jessica Chastain, Jason Clarke, and Jennifer Ehle. (Read my 2013 review.)

Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Castro, or at the SpyHards website.

Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Parler
Xing
Reddit
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
MeWe
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap