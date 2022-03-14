loaded question: how much do Oscar nominations or wins affect your desire to see a film?

We’re in the final stretch of awards season now. Last night both the BAFTAs — sort of the British equivalent of the Oscars — and the Critics Choice awards were handed out. The Producers Guild of America and the Writers Guild of America have their awards coming up on, respectively, the 19th and the 20th… and then the grand finale, the Academy Awards, has its big show on March 27th. (I’ve got a list of the Oscar nominees here.)

How much do Oscar nominations or wins affect your desire to see a film? Do you pay attention to and seek out the nominees and winners, or does love from the Oscars make little difference to your decision (or not) to view a film? Is there any awards love that you do sit up and take notice of?

