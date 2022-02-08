the nominees for the 94th Academy Awards (the Oscars for 2021-ish’s films) have been announced

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences — of which I am, alas, not a member — has just revealed the nominees of its 2022 awards, for films released between March 1, 2021, and December 31, 2021. (The eligibility period was altered in 2020 and 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.) The full list of Oscar nominees is below. Links here go to my reviews, with reviews to come for most if not all those I haven’t yet reviewed.

Winners will be announced at the ceremony on March 27th. As soon as possible — but probably in the week before the ceremony — I’ll post my guesses about who might win.

Check out my still ongoing, not yet completed ranking of 2021’s films.

(See the Academy’s site at Oscars.org and ABC’s site at Oscars.com for your further Oscar needs.)

Best Picture

[ ] Belfast

[ ] CODA

[ ] Don’t Look Up

[ ] Drive My Car

[ ] Dune

[ ] King Richard

[ ] Licorice Pizza

[ ] Nightmare Alley

[ ] The Power of the Dog

[ ] West Side Story

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

[ ] Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter

[ ] Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

[ ] Judi Dench – Belfast

[ ] Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog

[ ] Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

[ ] Ciaran Hinds – Belfast

[ ] Troy Kotsur – CODA

[ ] Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog

[ ] J.K. Simmons – Being the Ricardos

[ ] Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

Best International Feature Film

[ ] Drive My Car

[ ] Flee

[ ] The Hand of God

[ ] Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

[ ] The Worst Person in the World

Best Documentary Short Subject

[ ] “Audible”

[ ] “Lead Me Home”

[ ] “The Queen of Basketball”

[ ] “Three Songs for Benazir”

[ ] “When We Were Bullies”

Best Documentary Feature

[ ] Ascension

[ ] Attica

[ ] Flee

[ ] Summer of Soul

[ ] Riding with Fire

Best Original Song

[ ] “Be Alive” – King Richard

[ ] “Dos Oruguitas” – Encanto

[ ] “Down to Joy” – Belfast

[ ] “No Time To Die” – No Time to Die

[ ] “Somehow You Do” – Four Good Days

Best Animated Feature Film

[ ] Encanto

[ ] Flee

[ ] Luca

[ ] The Mitchells vs. The Machine

[ ] Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Adapted Screenplay

[ ] CODA

[ ] Drive My Car

[ ] Dune

[ ] The Lost Daughter

[ ] The Power of the Dog

Best Original Screenplay

[ ] Belfast

[ ] Don’t Look Up

[ ] King Richard

[ ] Licorice Pizza

[ ] The Worst Person in the World

Best Actor in a Leading Role

[ ] Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos

[ ] Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

[ ] Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… Boom!

[ ] Will Smith – King Richard

[ ] Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actress in a Leading Role

[ ] Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

[ ] Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

[ ] Penelope Cruz – Parallel Mothers

[ ] Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

[ ] Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Best Director

[ ] Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

[ ] Ryusuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car

[ ] Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

[ ] Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

[ ] Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

Best Production Design

[ ] Dune

[ ] Nightmare Alley

[ ] The Power of the Dog

[ ] The Tragedy of Macbeth

[ ] West Side Story

Best Cinematography

[ ] Dune

[ ] Nightmare Alley

[ ] The Power of the Dog

[ ] The Tragedy of Macbeth

[ ] West Side Story

Best Costume Design

[ ] Cruella

[ ] Cyrano

[ ] Dune

[ ] Nightmare Alley

[ ] West Side Story

Best Sound

[ ] Belfast

[ ] Dune

[ ] No Time to Die

[ ] The Power of the Dog

[ ] West Side Story

Best Animated Short Film

[ ] “Affairs of the Art”

[ ] “Bestia”

[ ] “Boxballet”

[ ] “Robin Robin”

[ ] “The Windshield Wiper”

Best Live-Action Short Film

[ ] “Ala Kachuu — Take and Run”

[ ] “The Dress”

[ ] “The Long Goodbye”

[ ] “On My Mind”

[ ] “Please Hold”

Best Original Score

[ ] Don’t Look Up

[ ] Dune

[ ] Encanto

[ ] Parallel Mothers

[ ] The Power of the Dog

Best Visual Effects

[ ] Dune

[ ] Free Guy

[ ] No Time to Die

[ ] Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

[ ] Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Film Editing

[ ] Don’t Look Up

[ ] Dune

[ ] King Richard

[ ] The Power of the Dog

[ ] Tick, Tick… Boom!