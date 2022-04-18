loaded question: how much longer can the superhero paradigm dominate movies… and what’s next?

The teaser trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder landed today:
And my response was, well, somewhat mixed:
Me: Marvel movies and superhero shit is so played out can we get some new stuff please I am begging
Also me: I would die for Taika Waititi https://t.co/jdMMvqbj6H
— MaryAnn Johanson (@maryannjohanson) April 18, 2022
The current superhero cycle of cinema started with 2000’s X-Men, and it really kicked into high gear with 2008’s Iron Man. So we’ve had somewhere between 14 and 22 years of men (and a few women but not enough) in capes and/or spandex. Where does it end?
How much longer can the superhero paradigm dominate movies… and what’s next?
Superhero movies will dry up when audiences stop coming. Audiences will stop coming when they get bored of what superhero movies have to say. But as long as superhero stories — like stories in any genre — can keep finding fresh, new, interesting takes, they’ll flourish. (You said it yourself in your tweet: you might think superhero movies are over, but Taika Waititi has proven you can still do something fun and unexpected with them, and that’s enough to get your butt in a seat. 🙂 )
I also think that superhero films only feel “played out” when they keep going back to the well of telling mostly white/male-centered stories. The “death of superhero movies” has been bemoaned (or eagerly anticipated) for a long time now — but then something like Wonder Woman or Black Panther or Shang-Chi or Into the Spider-Verse comes out, and then everyone is like, gee, how interesting that brown/black/female people are revitalizing the genre! (Which will happen with Thor: Love and Thunder as well, I think. Valkyrie and Jane Foster are about to step up in a big way.)
There are SO MANY MORE Black/Brown/Asian/female/queer heroes whose filmic adventures have just barely gotten started or are waiting in the wings — from Sam Wilson as Cap, to Kate Bishop as Hawkeye, to America Chavez to Kamala Khan to Monica Rambeau to Jennifer Walters to Riri Williams to Wanda’s twin boys, and on and on (and I haven’t even touched the DC side of things). I’m not willing to say that superhero stories have played out until THEIR stories have played out, which, universe willing, won’t be for a long time to come.
One of the smarter things that Marvel has done has been making films in lots of different subgenres. Captain America: The Winter Soldier was an espionage thriller. Tom Holland’s Spider-Man films—the first one in particular—were teen comedies. The new Dr. Strange film appears to be a campy horror movie. That hasn’t stopped them from becoming formulaic, but it’s kept the formula from becoming entirely predictable.
A few independent filmmakers have also directed superhero films. James Gunn alone has made a superhero black comedy and a superhero horror movie (along with multiple films for Marvel and DC). Independent filmmakers have no obligation to preserve a franchise, so if we’re lucky, that will lead to movies that take more risks and have more subversive messages, and if the films are surprising enough, they might remind us why some of us loved the genre so much in the first place.
I don’t think superhero movies will remain as pervasive as they are right now. Boredom will probably set in eventually, and some other genre will probably start to dominate the market when somebody makes a monster hit. But genres like romantic comedies and horror films have remained popular—with occasional lapses—for generations, so superhero movies may stick around for a while, too, as long as filmmakers manage to keep them interesting.