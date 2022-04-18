loaded question: how much longer can the superhero paradigm dominate movies… and what’s next?

The teaser trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder landed today:

And my response was, well, somewhat mixed:

Me: Marvel movies and superhero shit is so played out can we get some new stuff please I am begging Also me: I would die for Taika Waititi https://t.co/jdMMvqbj6H — MaryAnn Johanson (@maryannjohanson) April 18, 2022

The current superhero cycle of cinema started with 2000’s X-Men, and it really kicked into high gear with 2008’s Iron Man. So we’ve had somewhere between 14 and 22 years of men (and a few women but not enough) in capes and/or spandex. Where does it end?

How much longer can the superhero paradigm dominate movies… and what’s next?

(You can also discuss this at Substack or Patreon, if you prefer. You don’t need to be a paying subscriber to comment, but you will need to register with either site to do so.)