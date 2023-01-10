I’m guesting on movie podcast SpyHards again

Delighted to announce that I have made a second guest appearance on movie podcast SpyHards, on which, ahem, special agents Scott and Cam “go deep undercover into the shadowy world of cloak and dagger cinema on a mission to determine the greatest spy films of all time.” I joined them to talk about the 2017 Doug Liman action-crime black comedy American Made, starring Tom Cruise, Sarah Wright, Domhnall Gleeson, Caleb Landry Jones, and Jesse Plemons. (Read my 2017 review.)
Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Castro, or at the SpyHards website.
(On my previous appearance last year, we yakked about Zero Dark Thirty.)