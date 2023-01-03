loaded question: what 2023 films are you most looking forward to?

New year, tons of new movies coming our way! What 2023 films are you most looking forward to?

Caveats: Most of the films currently scheduled for release and beginning to get some promotion are, of course, big tentpoles: action movies, animated stuff, sci-fi’s, comic-book adventures, and the like. There will be lots more movies not yet on the pop-culture radar to get excited about once they start screening at festivals. And the movies we do already know about could get postponed (in some cases, again) if the pandemic flares up badly again.

That said, here’s a list of some of the big 2023 titles we know about so far to get you started salivating. (Release months simultaneous in US and UK unless otherwise noted.)

JANUARY

Plane

These are “officially” 2022 movies, but not opening in the UK till this month:

A Man Called Otto

Till

Empire of Light

Tár

Babylon

The Fabelmans

FEBRUARY

Knock at the Cabin (new M. Night Shyamalan)

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Cocaine Bear [top far right]

Magic Mike’s Last Dance

These are “officially” 2022 movies, but not opening in the UK till February:

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Whale

Women Talking

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

MARCH

Creed III

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

65 [top middle left]

John Wick: Chapter 4

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (UK Apr)

APRIL

The Super Mario Bros Movie (UK Mar)

Renfield

Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret

MAY

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

Fast X

The Little Mermaid

JUNE

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

The Flash

Asteroid City (new Wes Anderson)

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny [top far left]

JULY

Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Barbie [top middle right]

Oppenheimer

The Marvels

AUGUST

The Meg 2: The Trench

Haunted Mansion

Challengers (new Luca Guadagnino)

Blue Beetle

SEPTEMBER

A Haunting in Venice

The Expendables 4

Next Goal Wins (UK Apr)

OCTOBER

Kraven the Hunter

NOVEMBER

Dune: Part Two

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

Wish

DECEMBER

Wonka

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

EXPECTED IN 2023

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Killers of the Flower Moon (new Martin Scorsese)

Me, I am most looking forward to Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, because Raiders of the Lost Ark is one of my favorite and one of my formative films, and Barbie, because I know Greta Gerwig is gonna have a blast with it.

Your turn…

