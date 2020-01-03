movies by or about women opening US/Can Jan 03: NONE

No movies written by women, directed by women, or about women open in US cinemas this weekend.

A weekend on which no movies written by men, directed by men, or about men open is inconceivable.

But someone tell me again how women’s representation onscreen isn’t an issue. Go on: tell me.

Find more movies by and about women using the Here Are the Women tag, and on the movies by/about women in cinemas US and Canada page.

Patreon supporters got instant timely access to this post — thank you, you lovely people! Become a Patreon patron now to ensure you get every installment in this series as soon as it’s posted.