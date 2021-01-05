curated: “Donald Trump‘s Presidency Was Supposed to Be Great for Art. It Wasn‘t”
I mean, I suffered from this delusion, too. Or maybe it was merely all of us trying to cling to hope in a dark hour that we all knew was only going to get darker. From Judy Berman in Time magazine:
Put simply: Donald Trump was bad for art.
I personally have found it very difficult to focus on anything creative in the past four years (and it only got worse in 2020). And I wasn’t alone:
Meanwhile, a wildly accelerated news cycle eroded the concentration it takes to make good art. Anxiety and despair surrounding kids in cages or attacks on the Affordable Healthcare Act or escalating international tensions could torpedo the imagination. In early 2017, my Twitter feed filled up with artists of various kinds confessing that the work they’d always done suddenly felt gratuitous, if not impossible. Long before in-person workshops became a casualty of COVID, the informal fiction-writing group I’d started with a few friends became a forum for such handwringing, then tapered off into nothing.
Of course, there has been plenty of great art made in the past four years, and Berman doesn’t ignore it… though she also acknowledges that the roots of much of it predate Trump, again underscoring how he is merely a symptom of much larger, deeply entrenched problems (all manner of bigotries and predatory capitalism, for instance).
And what do we have to look forward to?
The transition will be neither instantaneous nor easy; as of November, 74 million American voters still supported Trump. COVID has already ensured that the early Biden years will be some of the toughest in our history, just as the Obama years were for many and every year is for some. No one’s granting left-leaning artists leave to go back to brunch, metaphorically speaking, if that’s where they ever were. It will take some time to shake the half-conscious psychological tics of making art in the age of Trump—to stop framing every work as a response to the President’s policies and stop projecting his personality on every fictional villain. But eventually, the Cheeto dust will dissipate and the view will start to clear.
The 2020s are going to be… interesting.
Read the whole fascinating essay at Time magazine.
