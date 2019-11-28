2019’s films ranked (a teaser as we head into the awards-season final stretch)

THE VERY BEST MOVIES OF 2019 (SO FAR)

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (10.12/11.22/01.31.20)

Portrait of a Lady on Fire (10.08/12.06/02.28.20)

The Nightingale (05.29/08.02/11.29)

Jojo Rabbit (10.05/10.18/01.01.20)

Knives Out (10.09/11.27/11.27)

Mary Magdalene (03.05.18/04.12/03.16.18)

The Chambermaid (La Camarista) (11.04.18/06.26/07.26)

Jellyfish (02.15/TBA/02.15)

Woman at War (09.28/03.01/05.03)

Greener Grass (06.02/10.18/11.22)

After the Wedding (05.29/08.09/11.01)

For Sama (07.21/07.26/09.13)

The Cave (11.13/10.18/12.06)

Us (03.18/03.22/03.22)

Hustlers (09.09/09.13/09.13)

Sorry We Missed You (11.02/03.06.20/11.01)

Marriage Story (10.06/11.06/11.15)

Captain Marvel (03.08/03.08/03.08)

Apollo 11 (05.28/03.01/06.28)

Booksmart (05.17/05.24/05.27)

The Farewell (05.28/07.12/09.20)

Wild Rose (09.12.18/05.10/04.19)

Rocketman (05.22/05.31/05.22)

Luce (08.14/08.02/11.08)

Atlantics (11.09/11.15/11.29)