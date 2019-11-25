Knives Out movie review: catch your death of fun (#LFF2019)

It feels like I cannot remember the last time I had such pure fun at Teh Movies as I did with Knives Out. I was expecting as much, because writer-director Rian Johnson is a goddamn treasure, but this surpassed even my very high expectations. Johnson has outdone himself, and found a sort of cinematic zen balance between his early ultra-quirky films — 2005’s high-school noir Brick, his kooky and wonderfully unclassifiable con-artist dramedy The Brothers Bloom, from 2008 — and blockbusters like his Star Wars: The Last Jedi from a couple years ago with this. Knives Out is the sort of movie we used to see in the 1970s: adult-skewing but with a blockbuster vibe. Oddball but with undeniable mainstream appeal. It’s an Agatha Christie–esque murder mystery, at once deliciously retro and decidedly modern, with an all-star cast-of-thousands in which any of your favorite faces could be the killer. It’s effortlessly suspenseful, keeping you guessing right till the end. It’s big-name actors being funny, actors whom you may not have realized before could be funny (or have forgotten, because it’s been so long). But it’s a dry funny — so dry. Deadpan, even. So much dead. I was dead by the end, wrung out by pleasure.

Not as killed, however, as Christopher Plummer (Boundaries, All the Money in the World). He is Harlan Thrombey — *ahem* — a murder-mystery novelist, and he turns up dead the morning after his 85th-birthday party. As the film opens, his big extended family has gathered at his gloriously gothic Addams Family–style mansion for the funeral, and soon for the reading of his will; Harlan was hugely successful and very wealthy, and there’s a lot of money to go around. Or so his delightfully horrible adult children and their horrible spouses, and their mostly adult, mostly horrible children, hope. And also there is Daniel Craig’s (Logan Lucky, Spectre) Benoit Blanc, a detective famous in a way that detectives have not been since the 1930s, or the 1880s, and yet he is anyway. Blanc is there to investigate the death, which had been ruled suicide, except someone — the anonymous person who hired Blanc — thinks maybe it was murder. He will interview the suspects — that is, the family members — in the bonkers sitting room dominated by a wall of knives, so that it looks like they’re all trying out the Iron Throne to see how it fits their nasty asses. Much of the tale is told via flashbacks as the suspects– er, the grieving relate the events of the evening in question. Who can we trust? Probably no one.