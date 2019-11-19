The Cave and For Sama documentaries review: life inside a war zone

Is the cure for sexism in a deeply misogynist culture — say, the one entrenched in the Middle East — merely the application of a horrifically brutal civil war, one that decimates cities and send citizens fleeing, requiring that women step up and do essential work such as doctoring? Alas, as we see in The Cave, no. Pediatrician “Doctor Amani” may have stubbornly refused to evacuate from Al-Ghouta, on the outskirts of Damascus, in order to tend to her young patients who are suffering under the constant crime-against-humanity aerial bombardment of civilians from the Syrian regime and its Russian allies. She may be exhausting herself, physically and psychologically, serving as the manager of a ramshackle, catch-as-catch-can hospital known as The Cave — because part of it is now located underground, in tunnels much of the remaining populace has taken to for shelter — treating the terribly wounded and deeply traumatized as best she can under intolerable conditions and worse material deprivation.

But she will still have to face men striding into the hospital, scolding her to be a proper woman and go home, and demanding to speak to a male manager… as if a man would be able to magically conjure up the medication she carefully explains simply isn’t available in this apocalyptic city, under siege and cut off from the rest of the world. (Fortunately, her male colleagues back her up unconditionally.) I mean: Argh. But also Amani Ballour is a hero(ine) for our times, one whom most of us in the West cannot even fathom the sacrifice, bravery, and audacity of, though this harrowing documentary does an excellent job of trying to convey it to us. Syrian filmmaker Feras Fayyad — Oscar-nominated last year for his searing doc Last Men in Aleppo, about the volunteer first responders known as the White Helmets — is a fly on the bombstruck, crumbling wall as Ballour and her fellow doctors and nurses patch up the wounded, comfort terrified kids, attempt to fortify the hospital against the regular bombing, and venture out into the city, under skies patrolled by Russian warplanes, to treat patients too ill to come in. Food is scarce, music is the only anesthetic available for surgeries, and the work is never ending.