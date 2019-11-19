Quantcast
The Cave and For Sama documentaries review: life inside a war zone

by MaryAnn Johanson

Tue Nov 19 2019, 07:52pm | 0 comments

The Cave and For Sama green light

Two intimate documentaries from inside the Syrian civil war, diaries of women who stayed to fight for their nation and help their people, pay tribute to human perseverance and chide Western apathy.

The Cave
male director, female coscreenwriter, female protagonist

For Sama
female codirector, female coscreenwriter, female protagonist

The Cave (2019)
green light 5 stars

For Sama (2019)
green light 5 stars

The Cave (2019) | directed by Feras Fayyad
US/Canada release date: Oct 18 2019 | UK release date: Dec 06 2019

MPAA: rated PG-13 for disturbing war-related thematic content and images
BBFC: rated 15 (distressing images, bloody images)

viewed at home on PR-supplied physical media or screening link

For Sama (2019) | directed by Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts
US/Canada release date: Jul 26 2019 | UK release date: Sep 13 2019

MPAA: not rated
BBFC: rated 18 (disturbing scenes, images of real dead bodies)

viewed at home on PR-supplied physical media or screening link

