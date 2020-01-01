I’m on BBC World Service’s “The Arts Hour” again, Saturday, January 4th

I’m back for my 11th appearance and the start of my fourth year as a regular recurring guest commentator on the BBC World Service’s “The Arts Hour” with this weekend’s new episode.

Also in the studio with me and host Nikki Bedi is brilliant Nigerian playwright Inua Ellams, whose new adaptation of Chekhov’s Three Sisters, set during the Biafran Civil War, is currently on at the National Theatre in London. (Ellams is delightfully charming and has highly entertaining stories to tell.)

We’ll be talking about Guy Ritchie’s new movie The Gentlemen, and what stars Matthew McConaughey and Hugh Grant had to say about watching movies in nontraditional ways that have quickly become standard (on our phones; on Netflix); about Alma Har’el’s Honey Boy and Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story; and more.

Get all the info you need about how to listen to “The Arts Hour” — either on actual over-the-airwaves radio or online — here. Unlike BBC TV programs, the World Service stuff is — naturally — available globally, so you don’t need to be in the UK to tune in or listen on your own time.

“The Arts Hour” is recorded in advance — we did this before Christmas — so I already know how much fun and informative culture chat you are in for. Hope you enjoy listening as much as I enjoyed making it.