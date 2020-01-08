OFCS 2019 awards winners announced
UPDATE 01.08.20: Winners highlighted.
Awards without previously announced nominations:
Technical Achievement Awards
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum – Stunt Coordination
Ad Astra – Visual Effects
1917 – Production Design
Knives Out – Acting Ensemble
Parasite – Production Design
Special Achievement Award
Agencia Nacional de Cinema (Brazil) for supporting art against the attacks from a fascist government
Lifetime Achievement Awards
Julie Andrews
Roger Corman
Olivia de Havilland
Martin Scorsese
John Waters
Non-US Releases
And Then We Danced
Bacurau
Bait
Beanpole
A Good Woman Is Hard to Find
A Rainy Day in New York
The Truth
Vitalina Varela
The Whistlers
Zombi Child
Nontheatrical Releases
Between Two Ferns: The Movie
The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé
Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror
Little Monsters
One Cut of the Dead
The Perfection
See You Yesterday
The Wind
PREVIOUS 12.24.19
The Online Film Critics Society — of which I am a member — has announced the nominees of its 2019 awards. Links here go to my reviews, with reviews to come for most if not all those I haven’t yet reviewed. (I have a lot of writing to do!)
Winners will be announced on January 6, 2020.
And the nominees are:
Best Picture
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Parasite WINNER
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Uncut Gems
Us
Best Animated Feature
Frozen II
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Missing Link
Toy Story 4 WINNER
Best Director
Joon-ho Bong – Parasite WINNER
Sam Mendes – 1917
Celine Sciamma – Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Best Actor
Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory
Robert De Niro – The Irishman
Adam Driver – Marriage Story WINNER
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
Adam Sandler – Uncut Gems
Best Actress
Awkwafina – The Farewell
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Lupita Nyong’o – Us WINNER
Florence Pugh – Midsommar
Renée Zellweger – Judy
Best Supporting Actor
Willem Dafoe – The Lighthouse
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood WINNER
Song Kang-ho – Parasite
Best Supporting Actress
Laura Dern – Marriage Story
Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers WINNER
Florence Pugh – Little Women
Margot Robbie – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Shuzhen Zhao – The Farewell
Best Original Screenplay
Knives Out – Rian Johnson
Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
Parasite – Joon-ho Bong, Jin-won Han WINNER
Us – Jordan Peele
Best Adapted Screenplay
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood – Micah Fitzerman-Blue, Noah Harpster
Hustlers – Lorene Scafaria
The Irishman – Steven Zaillian WINNER
Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi
Little Women – Greta Gerwig
Best Editing
Ford v Ferrari (aka Le Mans ’66) – Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker
The Irishman – Thelma Schoonmaker
1917 – Lee Smith
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood – Fred Raskin
Parasite – Jinmo Yang WINNER
Best Cinematography
The Irishman – Rodrigo Prieto
The Lighthouse – Jarin Blaschke
1917 – Roger Deakins WINNER
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood – Robert Richardson
Portrait of a Lady on Fire – Claire Mathon
Best Original Score
Joker – Hildur Guðnadóttir
Little Women – Alexandre Desplat
Marriage Story – Randy Newman
1917 – Thomas Newman
Us – Michael Abels WINNER
Best Debut Feature
Mati Diop – Atlantics
Melina Matsoukas – Queen & Slim
Tyler Nilson, Michael Schwartz – The Peanut Butter Falcon
Joe Talbot – The Last Black Man in San Francisco
Olivia Wilde – Booksmart WINNER
Best Film Not in the English Language
Atlantics
Monos
Pain and Glory
Parasite WINNER
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Best Documentary
American Factory
Apollo 11 WINNER
For Sama
Honeyland
One Child Nation
