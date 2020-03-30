The Platform (El yoyo) movie review: bold and bitter food for thought (#Netflix)

This sci-fi dreadfest immerses you into a shocking mystery, punches you in the gut, then grips you with a wisdom that transcends its obviousness, daring you to deny that its open savagery is our own.

In the way of what are perhaps the most terrifying nightmares, The Platform is not subtle. This Spanish sci-fi dreadfest immerses you into a shocking mystery then punches you in the gut with its horror. It will explain its initial unfathomableness until you grasp that its hellscape is the world we are living in right now. And then it will bash you over the head with its metaphor for some more. And some more. And some more. In the way of the most important cinematic experiences, The Platform — the feature directorial debut of Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia — will grip you with a wisdom that transcends its shameless obviousness. It will surprise you even when you think it has given away all its secrets… when you think it barely had any secrets to begin with. It will astonish you in how, when it seems to have played all its cards right from the get-go, it keeps finding new ways to up the ante on itself.

Goreng (Ivan Massagué: Pan’s Labyrinth) — who looks a little like John Tuturro — awakens to find himself in a strange dystopian prison… or, at least, a prison even more dystopian than the ones in our own world, the ones we’ve somehow convinced ourselves aren’t heinous. Goreng has one cellmate: elderly Trimagasi (Zorion Eguileor). They have one level of the tall, narrow structure to themselves. In the middle of their cell is a open column that extends the full length of the prison; look up through the hole in the ceiling, and they see the cell above theirs, and its two occupants, and the cells and the prisoners further up still; look down through the hole in the floor, and they see the cell below theirs, and its two occupants, and the cells and the prisoners further down still. Once a day, a platform descends through the prison, stopping briefly at each level. On the platform is a feast… or, at least, it starts out on Level 1 as a feast. Subsequent levels subsist on the leftovers of the floors above. If any remain.

The audacious parable of The Platform hits a lot harder now than it would have even a mere few weeks ago.

“Level 48,” Trimagasi informs Goreng. That’s where they are. There are many levels below them. The prison is capitalism. Of course it is. There would be plenty for all to eat if only everyone took just what they needed and left enough to share around equitably. But this system does not foster such restraint, such compassion. Because there is a possibility that the lot of a prisoner may improve: every month, they are all shuffled around, seemingly randomly. If you’re lucky enough to end up on a high level after having had to dig through the disgusting remains of picked-over meals — assuming any food at all was left by the time the platform reached you — why wouldn’t you enjoy the bounty when your turn came to gorge?