Planet of the Humans documentary review: we’ve done it, and we’ve been doing it for centuries

From the warnings of the 1950s to the 21st-century corporate takeover of green energy, a grim look at humanity’s fate as the planet heats up. Is there any hope? This feels like only half the story.

Happy Earth Day! And it’s not just any Earth Day this year, but the 50th anniversary of the first one, when eco-activists first organized to sound alarm bells over the destruction humanity was wreaking on our own environment, our very life-support system. How have we done over the past half century? Well, we fixed the hole in the ozone layer (which we also caused, of course), but not much else. We’re still on track to render our ecosystem damn near uninhabitable, because of all the carbon we have been throwing into the atmosphere since the beginning of the industrial revolution, within the lifespans of our children and grandchildren… and if not our own lifetimes. I mean… I’m 50 years old. Same as Earth Day itself (I’m just a few months older), and it is very likely that I will live to see ice-free summers in the Arctic and a dramatic melting of ice sheets that cause the oceans to rise by meters, drowning huge swathes of currently inhabited land. And that’s the nice stuff. It’s not outside the realm of possibility that I will live to see a hothouse atmosphere — caused solely by our own actions; denialism bullshit posted in comments will be deleted — that makes the civilization we’ve built over millennia untenable.

Is Germany’s green revolution not all it’s cracked up to be? Is Bill McKibben cancelled? Damn.

Nope. Gibbs dives into the “profound limitations of solar and wind” — some of them are quite shocking, in how the technologies are incredibly dependent on really awful shit like environmentally devastating mining for rare minerals, for example. Electric cars that have to be plugged into a grid powered by coal or other dirty fuels is another. Turns out that “green” energy isn’t very green at all, once you start to delve into it, and the techno fixes some of us may be fantasizing about are probably not going to be the solution to global warming we need. Fossil-fuel use is simply too baked into all of our infrastructure, to the degree that even some of the biggest names in green seemingly have had no choice to buy into some very problematic industries. Is even Germany’s vaunted green revolution not all it’s cracked up to be? Does even Bill McKibben have to be cancelled? Damn. This is a grim, pessimistic film, which is hardly surprising given that it’s all about the dire fate ahead of humanity. But what are our options? Planet of the Humans briefly discusses overpopulation as a root cause of our overtrampling of the planet, but has no idea what we should do about that (and also fails to mention that it’s Western-style consumerism that is the problem; would seven billion vegetarian bicyclists be okay, or could we grow enough plant protein to feed the whole planet?). It fails to indicate whether there might be other ways to deploy solar and wind that are genuinely sustainable. It discusses how lots of familiar bad actors — such as Goldman Sachs and the Koch brothers — have infiltrated green industries for their own nefarious ends, yet doesn’t even begin to mount a critique of rampant, unchecked capitalism as the culprit at the root of all of these issues.