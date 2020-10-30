African Apocalypse documentary review: Black perspectives matter (#LFF2020)

We — by which I mean majority white people in majority white Western nations — have barely begun to scratch the surface of dealing with the atrocious legacy of the colonialism we have dished out on our precious planet. And so every attempt so far, no matter how limited or how small, hits with a shocking force. So it is with African Apocalypse, an intimate yet shattering new documentary from (white) filmmaker Rob Lemkin and British-Nigerian activist Femi Nylander.

Nylander, an Oxford university student, traveled to Niger to retrace the path of late-19th-century French soldier-invader Paul Voulet, a possible inspiration for Joseph Conrad’s 1899 novel Heart of Darkness, which was in turn definitely the inspiration for Francis Ford Coppola’s film Apocalypse Now, both of which are about how white men get sucked into brutalizing nonwhite people, and how other white men feel about that. All these layers of artistic consideration of violence and oppression have, as Nylander points out, been presented from a white Western perspective, and have ignored those nonwhite, non-Western people whose lives were actually brutalized. So Nylander goes straight to those impacted, and follows a road literally blazed by Voulet — a road built by his troops more than a century ago as he crossed this corner of Africa savaging the locals — on his exploration of Niger today. Nylander is looking for “the imperial history they didn’t teach at school,” and he finds it, with heartbreaking, provocative, and illuminating results. He wonders, at the outset of his journey, if the people he meets will even have any collective memory of Voulet’s rampage across their lands. He will be astonished at their response. “We will never forgive,” villagers on his journey say… villagers speaking French. They most certainly have not forgotten.

There is such beauty here, and such irony, and such horror.