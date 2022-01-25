AWFJ 2021 EDA Awards winners announced

UPDATE 01.25.22: Winners highlighted.

PREVIOUS 12.22.21

The Alliance of Women Film Journalists — of which I am a member — has announced the nominees of its 2021 EDA Awards. Links here go to my reviews, with reviews to come for more of those I haven’t yet reviewed. (I have a lot of writing to do!)

Winners will be announced in January.

And the nominees are:

AWFJ BEST OF AWARDS

These awards are presented to women and/or men without gender consideration.

Best Film

Belfast

Licorice Pizza

The Lost Daughter

Passing

The Power of the Dog | WINNER

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog | WINNER

Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter

Rebecca Hall – Passing

Best Screenplay, Original

Being the Ricardos – Aaron Sorkin

Belfast – Kenneth Branagh | WINNER

Don’t Look Up – Adam McKay

Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson

Mass – Fran Kranz

Best Screenplay, Adapted

Coda – Sian Heder

Dune – Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth

The Lost Daughter – Maggie Gyllenhaal

Passing – Rebecca Hall

The Power of the Dog – Jane Campion | WINNER

Best Documentary

Ascension

Flee | WINNER (tie)

Julia

Summer of Soul | WINNER (tie)

Val

Best Animated Film

Encanto | WINNER (tie)

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs the Machines | WINNER (tie)

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Actress

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter | WINNER

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Tessa Thompson – Passing

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter

Ann Dowd – Mass

Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog | WINNER

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Ruth Negga – Passing

Best Actor

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog | WINNER

Peter Dinklage – Cyrano

Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… Boom!

Will Smith – King Richard

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Jamie Dornan – Belfast

Troy Kostur – Coda

Ciaran Hinds – Belfast

Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog | WINNER

Best Ensemble Cast (award to casting director)

Belfast – Lucy Bevan, Emily Brockmann

The French Dispatch – Douglas Aibel, Antoinette Boulat

The Harder They Fall – Victoria Thomas

King Richard – Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman

The Power of the Dog – Nikki Barrett, Tina Cleary, Carmen Cuba, Nina Gold | WINNER

Best Cinematography

Belfast – Haris Zambarloukos

Dune – Greig Fraser

Passing – Eduard Grau

The Power of the Dog – Ari Wegner | WINNER

The Tragedy of Macbeth – Bruno Delbonnel

Best Editing

Belfast – Una Ni Dhonghalle

Don’t Look Up – Hank Corwin

Dune – Joe Walker

The Power of the Dog – Peter Sciberras | WINNER

West Side Story – Sarah Broshar, Michael Kahn

Best Non-English-Language Film

Drive My Car | WINNER

Flee

A Hero

I’m Your Man

Titane

EDA FEMALE FOCUS AWARDS

These awards honor women only.

Best Woman Director

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog | WINNER

Julia Ducournau – Titane

Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter

Rebecca Hall – Passing

Sian Heder – Coda

Best Woman Screenwriter

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog | WINNER

Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter

Rebecca Hall – Passing

Sian Heder – Coda

Maria Schrader – I’m Your Man

Best Animated Female

“Mirabel” (Stephanie Beatriz) – Encanto | WINNER

“Katie” (Abbi Jacobsen) – The Mitchells vs the Machines

“Raya” (Kelly Marie Tran) – Raya and the Last Dragon

“Giulia” (Emma Berman) – Luca

“Sisu” (Awkwafina) – Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Woman’s Breakthrough Performance

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Emilia Jones – Coda | WINNER

Renate Reinsve – The Worst Person in the World

Rachel Zegler – West Side Story

Outstanding Achievement by a Woman in the Film Industry

• Victoria Alonzo for her achievements at Marvel Studios

• Maya Cade for establishing the Black Film Archive | WINNER

• Anna Serner for 20 years of female forward work at the Swedish Film Institute

EDA SPECIAL MENTION AWARDS

Grand Dame Award for defying agism

Dame Judi Dench | WINNER

Ms Rita Moreno

Dame Diana Rigg

Most Egregious Lovers’ Age Difference Award

Ray Liotta and Michela DeRossi (38 years) – The Many Saints of Newark

Simon Rex and Suzanna Son (21 years) – Red Rocket

Salma Hayek and Samuel L. Jackson (21 years) – The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

David Strathairn and Toni Collette (22 years) – Nightmare Alley

Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman (10 years) – Licorice Pizza

Daniel Craig and Lea Seydoux (17 years) – No Time to Die | WINNER

She Deserves a New Agent Award

Amy Adams – The Woman in the Window, Dear Evan Hansen

Melissa McCarthy – The Starling | WINNER

Chloë Grace Moretz – Tom and Jerry

Most Daring Performance Award

Sandra Bullock – The Unforgivable

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

Ruth Negga – Passing

Renate Reinsve – The Worst Person in the World

Agatha Rouselle – Titane | WINNER

Time Waster Remake or Sequel Award

The Boss Baby: The Family Business

Cruella

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Space Jam: A New Legacy | WINNER

Tom and Jerry