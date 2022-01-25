AWFJ 2021 EDA Awards winners announced

UPDATE 01.25.22: Winners highlighted.
PREVIOUS 12.22.21
The Alliance of Women Film Journalists — of which I am a member — has announced the nominees of its 2021 EDA Awards. Links here go to my reviews, with reviews to come for more of those I haven’t yet reviewed. (I have a lot of writing to do!)
Winners will be announced in January.
And the nominees are:
AWFJ BEST OF AWARDS
These awards are presented to women and/or men without gender consideration.
Best Film
Belfast
Licorice Pizza
The Lost Daughter
Passing
The Power of the Dog | WINNER
Best Director
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog | WINNER
Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter
Rebecca Hall – Passing
Best Screenplay, Original
Being the Ricardos – Aaron Sorkin
Belfast – Kenneth Branagh | WINNER
Don’t Look Up – Adam McKay
Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson
Mass – Fran Kranz
Best Screenplay, Adapted
Coda – Sian Heder
Dune – Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth
The Lost Daughter – Maggie Gyllenhaal
Passing – Rebecca Hall
The Power of the Dog – Jane Campion | WINNER
Best Documentary
Ascension
Flee | WINNER (tie)
Julia
Summer of Soul | WINNER (tie)
Val
Best Animated Film
Encanto | WINNER (tie)
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs the Machines | WINNER (tie)
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Actress
Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter | WINNER
Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
Kristen Stewart – Spencer
Tessa Thompson – Passing
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter
Ann Dowd – Mass
Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog | WINNER
Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
Ruth Negga – Passing
Best Actor
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog | WINNER
Peter Dinklage – Cyrano
Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… Boom!
Will Smith – King Richard
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Jamie Dornan – Belfast
Troy Kostur – Coda
Ciaran Hinds – Belfast
Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog
Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog | WINNER
Best Ensemble Cast (award to casting director)
Belfast – Lucy Bevan, Emily Brockmann
The French Dispatch – Douglas Aibel, Antoinette Boulat
The Harder They Fall – Victoria Thomas
King Richard – Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman
The Power of the Dog – Nikki Barrett, Tina Cleary, Carmen Cuba, Nina Gold | WINNER
Best Cinematography
Belfast – Haris Zambarloukos
Dune – Greig Fraser
Passing – Eduard Grau
The Power of the Dog – Ari Wegner | WINNER
The Tragedy of Macbeth – Bruno Delbonnel
Best Editing
Belfast – Una Ni Dhonghalle
Don’t Look Up – Hank Corwin
Dune – Joe Walker
The Power of the Dog – Peter Sciberras | WINNER
West Side Story – Sarah Broshar, Michael Kahn
Best Non-English-Language Film
Drive My Car | WINNER
Flee
A Hero
I’m Your Man
Titane
EDA FEMALE FOCUS AWARDS
These awards honor women only.
Best Woman Director
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog | WINNER
Julia Ducournau – Titane
Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter
Rebecca Hall – Passing
Sian Heder – Coda
Best Woman Screenwriter
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog | WINNER
Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter
Rebecca Hall – Passing
Sian Heder – Coda
Maria Schrader – I’m Your Man
Best Animated Female
“Mirabel” (Stephanie Beatriz) – Encanto | WINNER
“Katie” (Abbi Jacobsen) – The Mitchells vs the Machines
“Raya” (Kelly Marie Tran) – Raya and the Last Dragon
“Giulia” (Emma Berman) – Luca
“Sisu” (Awkwafina) – Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Woman’s Breakthrough Performance
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Emilia Jones – Coda | WINNER
Renate Reinsve – The Worst Person in the World
Rachel Zegler – West Side Story
Outstanding Achievement by a Woman in the Film Industry
• Victoria Alonzo for her achievements at Marvel Studios
• Maya Cade for establishing the Black Film Archive | WINNER
• Anna Serner for 20 years of female forward work at the Swedish Film Institute
EDA SPECIAL MENTION AWARDS
Grand Dame Award for defying agism
Dame Judi Dench | WINNER
Ms Rita Moreno
Dame Diana Rigg
Most Egregious Lovers’ Age Difference Award
Ray Liotta and Michela DeRossi (38 years) – The Many Saints of Newark
Simon Rex and Suzanna Son (21 years) – Red Rocket
Salma Hayek and Samuel L. Jackson (21 years) – The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
David Strathairn and Toni Collette (22 years) – Nightmare Alley
Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman (10 years) – Licorice Pizza
Daniel Craig and Lea Seydoux (17 years) – No Time to Die | WINNER
She Deserves a New Agent Award
Amy Adams – The Woman in the Window, Dear Evan Hansen
Melissa McCarthy – The Starling | WINNER
Chloë Grace Moretz – Tom and Jerry
Most Daring Performance Award
Sandra Bullock – The Unforgivable
Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
Ruth Negga – Passing
Renate Reinsve – The Worst Person in the World
Agatha Rouselle – Titane | WINNER
Time Waster Remake or Sequel Award
The Boss Baby: The Family Business
Cruella
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
Space Jam: A New Legacy | WINNER
Tom and Jerry
AWFJ Hall of Shame Award
• Gina Carano, Nicki Minaj and Letitia Wright for using celeb status for antivax propaganda
• producers, crew, and cast of Rust for not following proper safety protocol and causing the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins | WINNER
• Warner Bros for contributing to Mel Gibson’s resurgence by hiring him to direct Lethal Weapon 5