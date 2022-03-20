weekend watchlist: where to stream (almost) every Oscar nominee

The Academy Awards for 2021’s films will be handed out next Sunday, March 27th, and in the run-up to the ceremony, you can watch almost every film that’s been nominated from the comfort of your sofa. Very handy if you’re participating in an Oscar pool. I still have a few films to watch, and I’ll be offering my own guesses about who might win next Sunday in the coming week. Happy streaming!

(See here for a clean list of the Oscar nominations.)

Oscar nominees by category

Best Picture

• Belfast [Prime US | Prime UK | Apple TV US | Apple TV UK]

• CODA [Apple TV+ globally]

• Don’t Look Up [Netflix globally]

• Drive My Car [Prime US | Prime UK (Mar 28) | Apple TV US | Apple TV UK | HBO Max US | Curzon Home Cinema UK | BFI Player UK]

• Dune [Prime US | Prime UK | Apple TV US | Apple TV UK | HBO Max US]

• King Richard [Prime US | Prime UK | Apple TV US | Apple TV UK]

• Licorice Pizza [Prime US | Apple TV US] [nowhere UK yet]

• Nightmare Alley [Prime US | Prime UK | Apple TV US | Apple TV UK | HBO Max US | Hulu US | Disney+ UK]

• The Power of the Dog [Netflix globally]

• West Side Story [Prime US | Prime UK | Apple TV US | Apple TV UK | HBO Max US | Disney+ globally]

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

• Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter [Netflix globally]

• Ariana DeBose – West Side Story [Prime US | Prime UK | Apple TV US | Apple TV UK | HBO Max US | Disney+ globally]

• Judi Dench – Belfast [Prime US | Prime UK | Apple TV US | Apple TV UK]

• Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog [Netflix globally]

• Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard [Prime US | Prime UK | Apple TV US | Apple TV UK]

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

• Ciaran Hinds – Belfast [Prime US | Prime UK | Apple TV US | Apple TV UK]

• Troy Kotsur – CODA [Apple TV+ globally]

• Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog [Netflix globally]

• J.K. Simmons – Being the Ricardos [Prime US | Prime UK]

• Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog [Netflix globally]

Best International Feature Film

• Drive My Car [Prime US | Prime UK (Mar 28) | Apple TV US | Apple TV UK | HBO Max US | Curzon Home Cinema UK | BFI Player UK]

• Flee [Prime US | Prime UK | Apple TV US | Apple TV UK | Hulu US | Curzon Home Cinema UK | BFI Player UK]

• The Hand of God [Netflix globally]

• Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom [Prime US | Apple TV US] [nowhere UK yet]

• The Worst Person in the World [Prime US | Apple TV US] [nowhere UK yet]

Best Documentary Short Subject

• “Audible” [Netflix globally]

• “Lead Me Home” [Netflix globally]

• “The Queen of Basketball” [The New York Times]

• “Three Songs for Benazir” [Netflix globally]

• “When We Were Bullies” [not yet streaming anywhere]

Best Documentary Feature

• Ascension [Paramount+ US]

• Attica [Prime US | Apple TV US] [nowhere UK yet]

• Flee [Prime US | Prime UK | Apple TV US | Apple TV UK | Hulu US | Curzon Home Cinema UK | BFI Player UK]

• Summer of Soul [Prime US | Prime UK | Apple TV US | Apple TV UK | Hulu US | Disney+ globally]

• Writing with Fire [Prime US (Mar 22) | Apple TV US (Mar 22)]

Best Original Song

• “Be Alive” – King Richard [Prime US | Prime UK | Apple TV US | Apple TV UK]

• “Dos Oruguitas” – Encanto [Prime US | Prime UK | Apple TV US | Apple TV UK | Disney+ globally]

• “Down to Joy” – Belfast [Prime US | Prime UK | Apple TV US | Apple TV UK]

• “No Time To Die” – No Time to Die [Prime US | Prime UK | Apple TV US | Apple TV UK]

• “Somehow You Do” – Four Good Days [Prime US | Prime UK | Apple TV US | Apple TV UK | Hulu US]

Best Animated Feature Film

• Encanto [Prime US | Prime UK | Apple TV US | Apple TV UK | Disney+ globally]

• Flee [Prime US | Prime UK | Apple TV US | Apple TV UK | Hulu US | Curzon Home Cinema UK | BFI Player UK]

• Luca [Prime US | Prime UK | Apple TV US | Apple TV UK | Disney+ globally]

• The Mitchells vs. the Machines [Prime US | Prime UK | Apple TV US | Apple TV UK | Netflix globally]

• Raya and the Last Dragon [Prime US | Prime UK | Apple TV US | Apple TV UK | Disney+ globally]

Best Adapted Screenplay

• CODA [Apple TV+ globally]

• Drive My Car [Prime US | Prime UK (Mar 28) | Apple TV US | Apple TV UK | HBO Max US | Curzon Home Cinema UK | BFI Player UK]

• Dune [Prime US | Prime UK | Apple TV US | Apple TV UK | HBO Max US]

• The Lost Daughter [Netflix globally]

• The Power of the Dog [Netflix globally]

Best Original Screenplay

• Belfast [Prime US | Prime UK | Apple TV US | Apple TV UK]

• Don’t Look Up [Netflix globally]

• King Richard [Prime US | Prime UK | Apple TV US | Apple TV UK]

• Licorice Pizza [Prime US | Apple TV US] [nowhere UK yet]

• The Worst Person in the World [Prime US | Apple TV US] [nowhere UK yet]

Best Actor in a Leading Role

• Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos [Prime US | Prime UK]

• Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog [Netflix globally]

• Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… Boom! [Netflix globally]

• Will Smith – King Richard [Prime US | Prime UK | Apple TV US | Apple TV UK]

• Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth [Apple TV+ globally]

Best Actress in a Leading Role

• Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye [Prime US | Apple TV US | HBO Max US] [nowhere UK yet]

• Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter [Netflix globally]

• Penelope Cruz – Parallel Mothers [Prime US | Prime UK | Apple TV US | Apple TV UK | Curzon Home Cinema UK]

• Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos [Prime US | Prime UK]

• Kristen Stewart – Spencer [Prime US | Prime UK | Apple TV US | Apple TV UK | Hulu US | Curzon Home Cinema UK | BFI Player UK]

Best Director

• Kenneth Branagh – Belfast [Prime US | Prime UK | Apple TV US | Apple TV UK]

• Ryusuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car [Prime US | Prime UK (Mar 28) | Apple TV US | Apple TV UK | HBO Max US | Curzon Home Cinema UK | BFI Player UK]

• Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza [Prime US | Apple TV US] [nowhere UK yet]

• Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog [Netflix globally]

• Steven Spielberg – West Side Story [Prime US | Prime UK | Apple TV US | Apple TV UK | HBO Max US | Disney+ globally]

Best Production Design

• Dune [Prime US | Prime UK | Apple TV US | Apple TV UK | HBO Max US]

• Nightmare Alley [Prime US | Prime UK | Apple TV US | Apple TV UK | HBO Max US | Hulu US | Disney+ UK]

• The Power of the Dog [Netflix globally]

• The Tragedy of Macbeth [Apple TV+ globally]

• West Side Story [Prime US | Prime UK | Apple TV US | Apple TV UK | HBO Max US | Disney+ globally]

Best Cinematography

• Dune [Prime US | Prime UK | Apple TV US | Apple TV UK | HBO Max US]

• Nightmare Alley [Prime US | Prime UK | Apple TV US | Apple TV UK | HBO Max US | Hulu US | Disney+ UK]

• The Power of the Dog [Netflix globally]

• The Tragedy of Macbeth [Apple TV+ globally]

• West Side Story [Prime US | Prime UK | Apple TV US | Apple TV UK | HBO Max US | Disney+ globally]

Best Costume Design

• Cruella [Prime US | Prime UK | Apple TV US | Apple TV UK | Disney+ globally]

• Cyrano [Prime US | Apple TV US] [nowhere UK yet]

• Dune [Prime US | Prime UK | Apple TV US | Apple TV UK | HBO Max US]

• Nightmare Alley [Prime US | Prime UK | Apple TV US | Apple TV UK | HBO Max US | Hulu US | Disney+ UK]

• West Side Story [Prime US | Prime UK | Apple TV US | Apple TV UK | HBO Max US | Disney+ globally]

Best Sound

• Belfast [Prime US | Prime UK | Apple TV US | Apple TV UK]

• Dune [Prime US | Prime UK | Apple TV US | Apple TV UK | HBO Max US]

• No Time to Die [Prime US | Prime UK | Apple TV US | Apple TV UK]

• The Power of the Dog [Netflix globally]

• West Side Story [Prime US | Prime UK | Apple TV US | Apple TV UK | HBO Max US | Disney+ globally]

Best Animated Short Film

• “Affairs of the Art” [not yet streaming anywhere]

• “Bestia” [Vimeo]

• “Boxballet” [not yet streaming anywhere]

• “Robin Robin” [Netflix globally]

• “The Windshield Wiper” [not yet streaming anywhere]

Best Live-Action Short Film

• “Ala Kachuu — Take and Run” [Vimeo]

• “The Dress” [Vimeo]

• “The Long Goodbye” [YouTube]

• “On My Mind” [not yet streaming anywhere]

• “Please Hold” [HBO Max US] [nowhere UK yet]

Best Original Score

• Don’t Look Up [Netflix globally]

• Dune [Prime US | Prime UK | Apple TV US | Apple TV UK | HBO Max US]

• Encanto [Prime US | Prime UK | Apple TV US | Apple TV UK | Disney+ globally]

• Parallel Mothers [Prime US | Prime UK | Apple TV US | Apple TV UK | Curzon Home Cinema UK]

• The Power of the Dog [Netflix globally]

Best Visual Effects

• Dune [Prime US | Prime UK | Apple TV US | Apple TV UK | HBO Max US]

• Free Guy [Prime US | Prime UK | Apple TV US | Apple TV UK | HBO Max US | Disney+ globally]

• No Time to Die [Prime US | Prime UK | Apple TV US | Apple TV UK]

• Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings [Prime US | Prime UK | Apple TV US | Apple TV UK | Disney+ globally]

• Spider-Man: No Way Home [Prime US | Prime UK | Apple TV US | Apple TV UK]

Best Film Editing

• Don’t Look Up [Netflix globally]

• Dune [Prime US | Prime UK | Apple TV US | Apple TV UK | HBO Max US]

• King Richard [Prime US | Prime UK | Apple TV US | Apple TV UK]

• The Power of the Dog [Netflix globally]

• Tick, Tick… Boom! [Netflix globally]

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

• Coming 2 America [Prime US | Prime UK]

• Cruella [Prime US | Prime UK | Apple TV US | Apple TV UK | Disney+ globally]

• Dune [Prime US | Prime UK | Apple TV US | Apple TV UK | HBO Max US]

• The Eyes of Tammy Faye [Prime US | Apple TV US | HBO Max US] [nowhere UK yet]

• House of Gucci [Prime US | Prime UK | Apple TV US | Apple TV UK]

Oscar nominees by streaming service

US (see also “globally” below)

Amazon Prime

Attica [Prime]

Being the Ricardos [Prime]

Belfast [Prime]

Coming 2 America [Prime]

Cruella [Prime]

Cyrano [Prime]

Drive My Car [Prime]

Dune [Prime]

Encanto [Prime]

The Eyes of Tammy Faye [Prime]

Flee [Prime]

Four Good Days [Prime]

Free Guy [Prime]

House of Gucci [Prime]

King Richard [Prime]

Licorice Pizza [Prime]

Luca [Prime]

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom [Prime]

The Mitchells vs. the Machines [Prime]

Nightmare Alley [Prime]

No Time to Die [Prime]

Parallel Mothers [Prime]

Raya and the Last Dragon [Prime]

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings [Prime]

Spencer [Prime]

Spider-Man: No Way Home [Prime]

Summer of Soul [Prime]

West Side Story [Prime]

The Worst Person in the World [Prime]

Writing with Fire [Prime (Mar 22)]

Apple TV

Attica [Apple TV]

Belfast [Apple TV]

Cruella [Apple TV]

Cyrano [Apple TV]

Drive My Car [Apple TV]

Dune [Apple TV]

Encanto [Apple TV]

The Eyes of Tammy Faye [Apple TV]

Flee [Apple TV]

Four Good Days [Apple TV]

Free Guy [Apple TV]

House of Gucci [Apple TV]

King Richard [Apple TV]

Licorice Pizza [Apple TV]

Luca [Apple TV]

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom [Apple TV]

The Mitchells vs. the Machines [Apple TV]

Nightmare Alley [Apple TV]

No Time to Die [Apple TV]

Parallel Mothers [Apple TV]

Raya and the Last Dragon [Apple TV]

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings [Apple TV]

Spencer [Apple TV]

Spider-Man: No Way Home [Apple TV]

Summer of Soul [Apple TV]

West Side Story [Apple TV]

The Worst Person in the World [Apple TV]

Writing with Fire [Apple TV (Mar 22)]

HBO Max

Drive My Car [HBO Max]

Dune [HBO Max]

The Eyes of Tammy Faye [HBO Max]

Free Guy [HBO Max]

Nightmare Alley [HBO Max]

“Please Hold” [HBO Max]

West Side Story [HBO Max]

Hulu

Flee [Hulu]

Four Good Days [Hulu]

Nightmare Alley [Hulu]

Spencer [Hulu]

Summer of Soul [Hulu]

Paramount+

Ascension [Paramount+]

UK (see also “globally” below)

Amazon Prime

Being the Ricardos [Prime]

Belfast [Prime]

Coming 2 America [Prime]

Cruella [Prime]

Drive My Car [Prime (Mar 28)]

Dune [Prime]

Encanto [Prime]

Flee [Prime]

Four Good Days [Prime]

Free Guy [Prime]

House of Gucci [Prime]

King Richard [Prime]

Luca [Prime]

The Mitchells vs. the Machines [Prime]

Nightmare Alley [Prime]

No Time to Die [Prime]

Parallel Mothers [Prime]

Raya and the Last Dragon [Prime]

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings [Prime]

Spencer [Prime]

Spider-Man: No Way Home [Prime]

Summer of Soul [Prime]

West Side Story [Prime]

Apple TV

Belfast [Apple TV]

Drive My Car [Apple TV]

Dune [Apple TV]

King Richard [Apple TV]

Nightmare Alley [Apple TV]

West Side Story [Apple TV]

Flee [Apple TV]

Summer of Soul [Apple TV]

Encanto [Apple TV]

No Time to Die [Apple TV]

Four Good Days [Apple TV]

Luca [Apple TV]

The Mitchells vs. the Machines [Apple TV]

Raya and the Last Dragon [Apple TV]

Parallel Mothers [Apple TV]

Spencer [Apple TV]

Cruella [Apple TV]

Free Guy [Apple TV]

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings [Apple TV]

Spider-Man: No Way Home [Apple TV]

House of Gucci [Apple TV]

Curzon Home Cinema

Drive My Car [Curzon Home Cinema]

Flee [Curzon Home Cinema]

Parallel Mothers [Curzon Home Cinema]

Spencer [Curzon Home Cinema]

BFI Player

Drive My Car [BFI Player]

Flee [BFI Player UK]

Spencer [BFI Player]

Disney+

Nightmare Alley [Disney+]

globally

Disney+

Cruella [Disney+]

Encanto [Disney+]

Free Guy [Disney+]

Luca [Disney+]

Raya and the Last Dragon [Disney+]

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings [Disney+]

Summer of Soul [Disney+]

West Side Story [Disney+]

Apple TV+

CODA [Apple TV+ globally]

The Tragedy of Macbeth [Apple TV+ globally]

Netflix

“Audible” [Netflix]

Don’t Look Up [Netflix]

The Hand of God [Netflix]

“Lead Me Home” [Netflix]

The Lost Daughter [Netflix]

The Mitchells vs. the Machines [Netflix]

The Power of the Dog [Netflix]

“Robin Robin” [Netflix]

“Three Songs for Benazir” [Netflix]

Tick, Tick… Boom! [Netflix]

The New York Times

“The Queen of Basketball” [The New York Times]

Vimeo

“Ala Kachuu — Take and Run” [Vimeo]

“Bestia” [Vimeo]

“The Dress” [Vimeo]