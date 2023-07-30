Sympathy for the Devil movie review: schtick the landing

by MaryAnn Johanson
1 comment
MaryAnn’s quick take: Rote cat-and-mouse thriller spins its wheels getting somewhere obvious, just so wild-eyed Nic Cage can cartoonishly Rage again. Look, the actor has found his schtick, and he’s sticking with it, okay?
I’m “biast” (pro): like Joel Kinnaman’s work...
I’m “biast” (con): ...but very hot and cold on Nicolas Cage
(what is this about? see my critic’s minifesto)
Get new reviews in your email in-box or in an app by becoming a paid Substack subscriber or Patreon patron.

Look, Nic Cage has found his schtick, and he’s sticking with it no matter what, okay? I’m not much of a fan of his Cage Rage thing, but at least it usually makes a sort of B-movie sense within the context of whatever gleefully grindhouse flick he’s deploying it in. I’m not sure it tracks thematically with what is going on in Sympathy for the Devil, though.

Because yes, Cage’s unnamed character is definitely a very bad man, and by film’s end, we are definitely intended to feel some sympathy for him. Yet it’s almost impossible to muster up much emotion beyond boredom — a little disgust, maybe, but hardly compassion — after the depraved behavior we witness.

It begins when Cage’s (Renfield, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent) The Passenger, as the credits call him, carjacks The Driver (Joel Kinnaman: The Suicide Squad, Child 44) and instructs him to just “drive.” What does The Passenger want with The Driver? Was this a random crime, or did The Passenger target this particular Driver? There’s meant to be some suspense, it appears, in the wannabe cat-and-mouse the two men engage in on the road as these questions are teased, but newcomer Luke Paradise’s rote, familiar script is mostly just, ahem, spinning its wheels, killing time before the obvious and inevitable answers can be broached and dealt with.

Sympathy for the Devil Nicolas Cage Joel Kinnaman
Joel Kinnaman is all of us: bewildered and dismayed.

To make up for this tedium, perhaps, director Yuval Adler appears to have completely abdicated his duties as, you know, director when faced with the prospect of getting his very own Cage Rage flick under his belt. Cage verges on the cartoonish, wild-eyed and screaming and literally playing with fire, capturing no sense at all of a man pushed beyond his limits, as the script would have it. The Passenger coldly relishes every heinous act he commits here. He’s enjoying it all immensely, which serves only an audience hunger for an unhinged Cage performance, not the needs of this story.

Kinnaman does his best to hold his own against his increasingly off-the-rails costar, but it’s like the two actors are in different movies– indeed, even the two characters might as well be. Which doesn’t help us gather much sympathy for The Driver, either — what little concern Kinnaman is able to generate via his performance early on is squandered by the script and the lackluster direction in ways that are baffling.

Anyway, look, Nic Cage has found his schtick, and he’s sticking with it no matter what, okay?

more films like this:
Collateral [Prime US | Prime UK | Apple TV]
Pig [Prime US | Prime UK | Apple TV | Hulu US | Kanopy US | Curzon Home Cinema UK]

share and enjoy
             
Click here for my ranking of this and 2023’s other new films.
If you’re tempted to post a comment that resembles anything on the film review comment bingo card, please reconsider.
If you haven’t commented here before, your first comment will be held for MaryAnn’s approval. This is an anti-spam, anti-troll, anti-abuse measure. If your comment is not spam, trollish, or abusive, it will be approved, and all your future comments will post immediately. (Further comments may still be deleted if spammy, trollish, or abusive, and continued such behavior will get your account deleted and banned.)
subscribe
notify of
1 Comment
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
view all comments
jesshaskins
jesshaskins
moviegoer
Mon, Jul 31, 2023 1:12am

What a shame. I would class myself as a Cage enjoyer (that plus general vampire interest is what got me to see Renfield, which was pretty whatever; the high water mark will always be Raising Arizona), and I think I’d see just about anything with Joel Kinnaman in it. Probably not this one, though!

0
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz