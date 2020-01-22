Color Out of Space movie review: pink elephant

Body-horror SF via Lovecraftian grotesquerie, with a now tedious rampage from Nic Cage. As if a man needs to be influenced by unfathomable aliens to turn to violence. I need more from my pulp fiction.

Yeah, no, it’s literally a color out of space — it had been hitching a lift on an asteroid, apparently — and it’s not “like any color I’d ever seen before,” says Nicolas Cage (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Teen Titans Go! To the Movies), after the asteroid lands in the yard of his rural farmhouse one fateful night. Empty Lovecraftian grotesquerie will transpire, and it will be little more than an excuse for another now tediously ordinary rampage from Cage as the alien presence wreaks its havoc… which is probably all plenty of film fans need out of Color Out of Space. I need more. I certainly don’t need a story that posits that a man needs to be influenced by unfathomable aliens out to take over our planet to do the things he does here. There’s absolutely nothing unearthly or even, alas, remotely unusual about a man turning to violence.