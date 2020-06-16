7500 movie review: never your in-flight movie (#AmazonPrime)

It’s almost 20 years since 9/11. Are we ready for a realistic movie about a plane hijacking? Because there hasn’t been one like 7500 since probably 2006’s United 93, which I have not been able to bring myself to watch again since. On the other hand, two decades on from 9/11, there is an entire generation of adults who have no significant memories of that terrible day or the immediate aftermath. I had to steel myself to watch 7500 — air-traffic-control code for a hijacking — and I was right to do so: I found this an enormously unnerving experience. But perhaps not everyone will feel the same trepidation I did.

As with United 93, mundanity here builds with almost unbearable tension, an ordinariness that becomes increasingly suspenseful because we know something terrible is about to happen. Apart from a brief opening sequence of airport security footage, 7500 is set entirely within the cockpit of a Berlin-to-Paris flight on an imaginary European airline. It’s there the story begins. In real-time, in a real Airbus cockpit (though one that never left a soundstage) and often in long documentary-style takes, we see the captain and first officer running through preflight checklists, chatting with ground crew and flight attendants, warming up the plane… or whatever they call the starting-up process. I know nothing about flying commercial airliners (or flying anything at all), but this all feels deeply authentic. Writer (with Senad Halilbasic) and director Patrick Vollrath — Oscar-nominated in 2016 for his short “Everything Will Be Okay” and making his feature debut — cast a former Lufthansa pilot turned actor, Carlo Kitzlinger, as the captain, and put him and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, as the first officer, into a real Airbus flight simulator for weeks of preparation, with Kitzlinger coaching Gordon-Levitt not only on the technical aspects of what their characters are doing, but the attitudes and behavior of commercial airline pilots. Much of their dialogue is improvised. (If you’ve ever hoped for a chance to peek into the cockpit of a plane you were a passenger on, this seems like a close second.) There is something very reassuring about their calm confidence as Vollrath lets us watch, uncut, the entire takeoff sequence, a trust in their professionalism that steels us for what we know is about to happen.

7500 offers grim fantasy and that miserable catharsis that comes with catastrophizing.

So: It’s not long into the flight when a small group of men with improvised weapons, subverting the door-lock system that became standard after 9/11, attempt to storm the cockpit, and the evening’s dull routine is shattered. What transpires over the rest of the short flight — the film is a scant 90 minutes, and horrifically gripping the whole time — is grounded in emotional realism, thanks in huge part to Gordon-Levitt’s (Knives Out, Star Wars: The Last Jedi) extraordinary performance. The intense empathy and profound grounding in vulnerable humanity that Gordon-Levitt always seems to effortlessly bring to a role has perhaps never served him better than here, as an ordinary man facing terrible life-or-death decisions and not able to brush off the impacts of the awful choices he is forced to make.