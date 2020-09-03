Unfit: The Psychology of Donald Trump documentary review: science backs up the horror we can all plainly see

I have become a person who yells at the TV. And at Twitter. Usually what I’m yelling is some variant of “What the hell is wrong with you?!” And invariably the person I am yelling that at is Donald Trump. The really angry-making thing about my reaction isn’t that I know he can’t hear me. It’s that I know that we all know perfectly well what the hell is wrong with him, and yet way too many people — including most of the mainstream political press — downplay it or ignore it or actively pretend that he is not the tire fire of a human being that he very clearly is. The really angry-making thing is that no journalist in the White House briefing room has ever shouted it at him and demanded an answer. What we can all plainly see with our own eyes, and what we can all plainly feel in our bones, is laid out bare in #Unfit, which doesn’t actually have “The Psychology of Donald Trump” as its subtitle on the film itself. But that’s how it’s being marketed, and this is what it is about. Documentarian Dan Partland, making his feature debut, has teamed up with the Duty to Warn Coalition, “an association of mental health professionals and other concerned citizens,” to explain how Donald Trump is a malignant narcissist and why this renders him utterly unsuited to serve as president of the United States… or to serve in any role on behalf of the public.

Narcissism. Paranoia. Constant lying. Constant transgression of norms. Inability to show guilt or remorse. Inability to demonstrate loyalty. Lack of empathy. Lack of conscience. Sadism. These are all part of malignant narcissism, and they are all blatantly obvious “qualities” of Trump’s personality. The important thing here is that an array of psychologists, psychiatrists, and psychoanalysts break that taboo about diagnosing people without having spoken to them to discuss how all of these personality traits make a Donald Trump in the White House uniquely dangerous. Oh, and it turns out that that “taboo” is, in fact, no such thing. It came about because of some unfounded speculation about one-time 1960s presidential candidate Barry Goldwater. (This is discussed in the film.) But diagnosing malignant narcissism is about observable behavior, of which we have plenty when it comes to Trump, since he seems incapable of avoiding a spotlight and loves to talk about himself. What’s more, a core value of mental-health care is avoiding danger of harm to others: it would be unethical of mental-health pros not to speak out when they see that danger looming. In the same way that professionals have a duty to report, say, that one of their patients has threatened to kill someone, they are bound by ethics to scream from the rooftops that Donald Trump is a literal menace to society. And they are screaming here in #Unfit.

I know it’s a pipe dream, but I wish that every American would see this movie before Election Day.