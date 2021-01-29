OFCS 2020 awards winners announced

UPDATE 01.29.21: Winners highlighted.

Awards without previously announced nominations:

Technical Achievement Awards

Sound of Metal – sound design

Emma. – costume design

Tenet – visual effects

Mank – production design

The Invisible Man – visual effects

Best Non-US Releases

(This award is for the best films released outside the United States in 2020 that were not released in the United States during the eligibility period.)

A Beast in Love (Japan)

The Disciple (India)

Ghosts (Turkey)

Mogul Mowgli (United Kingdom)

New Order (Mexico)

Notturno (Italy)

Rocks (United Kingdom)

Saint Maud (United Kingdom)

Summer of 85 (France)

Undine (Germany)

Special Achievement Awards

· “Small Axe” — Director Steve McQueen created a series of films for the small screen that rivals the best of the theatrical features of the year, that can be seen individually and yet work together to explore a cultural experience largely unseen on big screens, television, or streaming to date.

· Distributor Kino Lorber for being the first company to offer virtual film distribution as a way to help independent theaters during the pandemic through the Kino Marquee.

· Kudos to the independent theater entities that participated in presenting “Virtual Cinema” when forced to close due to the pandemic. Films that otherwise may not have been seen were made available through online platforms, with ticket prices shared by the distributor with the theater.

Lifetime Achievement Awards

Rob Bottin (makeup artist)

David Byrne (composer)

Jane Fonda (actor)

Jean-Luc Godard (director)

Frederick Wiseman (documentarian)

PREVIOUS 01.20.21

The Online Film Critics Society — of which I am a member — has announced the nominees of its 2020 awards.

Winners will be announced on January 25, 2021.

And the nominees are:

Best Picture

Da 5 Bloods

First Cow

I’m Thinking of Ending Things

Minari

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Nomadland | WINNER

Promising Young Woman

Soul

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Animated Feature

Onward

Over the Moon

Soul | WINNER

The Wolf House

Wolfwalkers

Best Director

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman

Eliza Hittman – Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Spike Lee – Da 5 Bloods

Kelly Reichardt – First Cow

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland | WINNER

Best Actor

Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins – The Father

Delroy Lindo – Da 5 Bloods | WINNER

Steven Yeun – Minari

Best Actress

Jessie Buckley – I’m Thinking of Ending Things

Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Sidney Flanigan – Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Frances McDormand – Nomadland | WINNER

Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

Best Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chadwick Boseman – Da 5 Bloods

Bill Murray – On the Rocks

Leslie Odom Jr. – One Night in Miami | WINNER

Paul Raci – Sound of Metal

Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm | WINNER

Olivia Colman – The Father

Talia Ryder – Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Amanda Seyfried – Mank

Youn Yuh-jung – Minari

Best Original Screenplay

Da 5 Bloods

Minari

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Promising Young Woman | WINNER

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Adapated Screenplay

First Cow

I’m Thinking of Ending Things

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Nomadland | WINNER

One Night in Miami

Best Editing

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Nomadland | WINNER

Tenet

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Cinematography

Da 5 Bloods

First Cow

Mank

Nomadland | WINNER

Tenet

Best Original Score

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

Soul | WINNER

Tenet

Best Debut Feature

Radha Blank – The Forty-Year-Old Version

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman | WINNER

Regina King – One Night in Miami

Darius Marder – Sound of Metal

Andrew Patterson – The Vast of Night

Best Film Not in the English Language

Another Round

Bacurau

Collective

La Llorona

Minari | WINNER