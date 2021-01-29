OFCS 2020 awards winners announced
UPDATE 01.29.21: Winners highlighted.
Awards without previously announced nominations:
Technical Achievement Awards
Sound of Metal – sound design
Emma. – costume design
Tenet – visual effects
Mank – production design
The Invisible Man – visual effects
Best Non-US Releases
(This award is for the best films released outside the United States in 2020 that were not released in the United States during the eligibility period.)
A Beast in Love (Japan)
The Disciple (India)
Ghosts (Turkey)
Mogul Mowgli (United Kingdom)
New Order (Mexico)
Notturno (Italy)
Rocks (United Kingdom)
Saint Maud (United Kingdom)
Summer of 85 (France)
Undine (Germany)
Special Achievement Awards
· “Small Axe” — Director Steve McQueen created a series of films for the small screen that rivals the best of the theatrical features of the year, that can be seen individually and yet work together to explore a cultural experience largely unseen on big screens, television, or streaming to date.
· Distributor Kino Lorber for being the first company to offer virtual film distribution as a way to help independent theaters during the pandemic through the Kino Marquee.
· Kudos to the independent theater entities that participated in presenting “Virtual Cinema” when forced to close due to the pandemic. Films that otherwise may not have been seen were made available through online platforms, with ticket prices shared by the distributor with the theater.
Lifetime Achievement Awards
Rob Bottin (makeup artist)
David Byrne (composer)
Jane Fonda (actor)
Jean-Luc Godard (director)
Frederick Wiseman (documentarian)
PREVIOUS 01.20.21
The Online Film Critics Society — of which I am a member — has announced the nominees of its 2020 awards. Links here go to my reviews, with reviews to come for more of those I haven’t yet reviewed. (I have a lot of writing to do!)
Winners will be announced on January 25, 2021.
And the nominees are:
Best Picture
Da 5 Bloods
First Cow
I’m Thinking of Ending Things
Minari
Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Nomadland | WINNER
Promising Young Woman
Soul
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Animated Feature
Onward
Over the Moon
Soul | WINNER
The Wolf House
Wolfwalkers
Best Director
Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman
Eliza Hittman – Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Spike Lee – Da 5 Bloods
Kelly Reichardt – First Cow
Chloé Zhao – Nomadland | WINNER
Best Actor
Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins – The Father
Delroy Lindo – Da 5 Bloods | WINNER
Steven Yeun – Minari
Best Actress
Jessie Buckley – I’m Thinking of Ending Things
Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Sidney Flanigan – Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Frances McDormand – Nomadland | WINNER
Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman
Best Supporting Actor
Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chadwick Boseman – Da 5 Bloods
Bill Murray – On the Rocks
Leslie Odom Jr. – One Night in Miami | WINNER
Paul Raci – Sound of Metal
Best Supporting Actress
Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm | WINNER
Olivia Colman – The Father
Talia Ryder – Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Amanda Seyfried – Mank
Youn Yuh-jung – Minari
Best Original Screenplay
Da 5 Bloods
Minari
Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Promising Young Woman | WINNER
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Adapated Screenplay
First Cow
I’m Thinking of Ending Things
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Nomadland | WINNER
One Night in Miami
Best Editing
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Nomadland | WINNER
Tenet
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Cinematography
Da 5 Bloods
First Cow
Mank
Nomadland | WINNER
Tenet
Best Original Score
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
Soul | WINNER
Tenet
Best Debut Feature
Radha Blank – The Forty-Year-Old Version
Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman | WINNER
Regina King – One Night in Miami
Darius Marder – Sound of Metal
Andrew Patterson – The Vast of Night
Best Film Not in the English Language
Another Round
Bacurau
Collective
La Llorona
Minari | WINNER
Best Documentary
Boys State
Collective
Dick Johnson Is Dead | WINNER
The Painter and the Thief
Time
