The Father movie review: the quiet horror of Alzheimer’s

There have been some harrowing cinematic depictions of Alzheimer’s disease in recent years — What They Had , documentary Glen Campbell: I’ll Be Me , and Still Alice most memorable — but none of them have wielded the quiet horror of The Father . This is a deeply compassionate but also a deeply unnerving portrait of a man slowly losing his grip on reality, and we are so firmly entrenched in his perspective that his confusion and despair becomes our own.

Sadly, we know exactly what is going on, and it’s not that anyone is gaslighting Anthony or playing nasty games with him. Except his brain, that is. Past and present are getting jumbled together; faces are disappearing from his memory; and worst of all, he doesn’t even seem to realize what is happening. The effect on him is so terrifying and so unsettling, however, that the fact that he doesn’t understand his decline is far from a blessing in disguise. Anthony is living in an eternal, endless Now, one in which he can trust no one. The aching pathos of his situation is almost unbearable.

This first English-language film from French director Florian Zeller is adapted — with an assist from screenwriter Christopher Hampton (Atonement) — from Zeller’s own stage play, though this is such a masterful work of cinema that it’s tough to see how it could have worked half so well on the stage. The marvelous editing — by Yorgos Lamprinos (Custody, “Just Before Losing Everything”), also Oscar- and BAFTA-nominated — shifts the physical parameters of Anthony’s world in an instant, and as such is absolutely essential for immersing us in Anthony’s mind, for making us live his paranoia and his fear. The closeness of the camera — the cinematography is by Ben Smithard (Downton Abbey, The Man Who Invented Christmas) — engulfs us in the bafflement and the rage on Hopkins’s face in a way that we would never have sitting far back in a theater audience. The empathy machine of cinema has rarely been put to such uncomfortably intimate use.