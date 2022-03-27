my picks for tonight’s 94th Academy Awards (the Oscars for 2021-ish’s films)

Herewith my guesses about which nominees will take home Oscars tonight.
I haven’t seen as many of the nominated films as I’d have liked. (I continue to be affected by pandemic brain, finding it extremely difficult to focus on work, including finding headspace for movies and the subsequent headspace for reviews.) So my guesses this year about which films will win — indicated by Xes on the lefthand side — are, more than ever, about trying to put myself in the mindset of how the Academy thinks about movies. Which is often not about any pretense toward determining “objective” quality but about peer pressure; which nominee is “owed” an award after a long career of, perhaps, being slighted at awards season; and the like. Often we hear on the sly about how some Academy members don’t even bother to watch many of the nominees but vote anyway.
We’re all in the bullshit game this year. Again.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences — of which I am, alas, not a member — has just revealed the nominees of its 2022 awards, for films released between March 1, 2021, and December 31, 2021. (The eligibility period was altered in 2020 and 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.) The full list of Oscar nominees is below. Links here go to my reviews, with reviews to come for most if not all those I haven’t yet reviewed.
Winners will be announced at the ceremony on March 27th. As soon as possible — but probably in the week before the ceremony — I’ll post my guesses about who might win.
Best Picture
[ X ] Belfast
[ ] CODA
[ ] Don’t Look Up
[ ] Drive My Car
[ ] Dune
[ ] King Richard
[ ] Licorice Pizza
[ ] Nightmare Alley
[ ] The Power of the Dog
[ ] West Side Story
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
[ ] Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter
[ X ] Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
[ ] Judi Dench – Belfast
[ ] Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog
[ ] Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
[ ] Ciaran Hinds – Belfast
[ X ] Troy Kotsur – CODA
[ ] Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog
[ ] J.K. Simmons – Being the Ricardos
[ ] Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
Best International Feature Film
[ ] Drive My Car
[ ] Flee
[ ] The Hand of God
[ ] Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
[ X ] The Worst Person in the World
Best Documentary Short Subject
[ ] “Audible”
[ ] “Lead Me Home”
[ ] “The Queen of Basketball”
[ ] “Three Songs for Benazir”
[ X ] “When We Were Bullies”
Best Documentary Feature
[ ] Ascension
[ ] Attica
[ X ] Flee
[ ] Summer of Soul
[ ] Writing with Fire
Best Original Song
[ ] “Be Alive” – King Richard
[ X ] “Dos Oruguitas” – Encanto
[ ] “Down to Joy” – Belfast
[ ] “No Time To Die” – No Time to Die
[ ] “Somehow You Do” – Four Good Days
Best Animated Feature Film
[ ] Encanto
[ ] Flee
[ ] Luca
[ X ] The Mitchells vs. the Machines
[ ] Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Adapted Screenplay
[ ] CODA
[ ] Drive My Car
[ ] Dune
[ X ] The Lost Daughter
[ ] The Power of the Dog
Best Original Screenplay
[ ] Belfast
[ X ] Don’t Look Up
[ ] King Richard
[ ] Licorice Pizza
[ ] The Worst Person in the World
Best Actor in a Leading Role
[ ] Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos
[ ] Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
[ ] Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… Boom!
[ X ] Will Smith – King Richard
[ ] Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Actress in a Leading Role
[ ] Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
[ X ] Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
[ ] Penelope Cruz – Parallel Mothers
[ ] Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
[ ] Kristen Stewart – Spencer
Best Director
[ ] Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
[ ] Ryusuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car
[ ] Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
[ X ] Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
[ ] Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
Best Production Design
[ ] Dune
[ X ] Nightmare Alley
[ ] The Power of the Dog
[ ] The Tragedy of Macbeth
[ ] West Side Story
Best Cinematography
[ ] Dune
[ ] Nightmare Alley
[ X ] The Power of the Dog
[ ] The Tragedy of Macbeth
[ ] West Side Story
Best Costume Design
[ X ] Cruella
[ ] Cyrano
[ ] Dune
[ ] Nightmare Alley
[ ] West Side Story
Best Sound
[ ] Belfast
[ X ] Dune
[ ] No Time to Die
[ ] The Power of the Dog
[ ] West Side Story
Best Animated Short Film
[ ] “Affairs of the Art”
[ X ] “Bestia”
[ ] “Boxballet”
[ ] “Robin Robin”
[ ] “The Windshield Wiper”
Best Live-Action Short Film
[ ] “Ala Kachuu — Take and Run”
[ ] “The Dress”
[ X ] “The Long Goodbye”
[ ] “On My Mind”
[ ] “Please Hold”
Best Original Score
[ ] Don’t Look Up
[ X ] Dune
[ ] Encanto
[ ] Parallel Mothers
[ ] The Power of the Dog
Best Visual Effects
[ X ] Dune
[ ] Free Guy
[ ] No Time to Die
[ ] Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
[ ] Spider-Man: No Way Home
Best Film Editing
[ ] Don’t Look Up
[ X ] Dune
[ ] King Richard
[ ] The Power of the Dog
[ ] Tick, Tick… Boom!
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
[ ] Coming 2 America
[ ] Cruella
[ ] Dune
[ X ] The Eyes of Tammy Faye
[ ] House of Gucci
I know lots of films inevitably get snubbed and for a variety of reasons, but the total lack of recognition for Passing and for Ruth Negga and Tessa Thompson feels particularly wrong.
Interesting to note how white the Best Actress category is this year, too. To echo something Bree Newsome Bass has pointed out: it is simply not possible to believe that, since Halle Berry won 21 years ago, NO Black actress has turned in an award-worthy performance.
If they’ve expanded the Best Picture category to ten nominees, why can’t they do the same for the acting categories?
The absence of Passing among the nominees is really appalling.
People like to complain about the Oscars by saying that the average moviegoer hasn’t seen any of the films, and I realize that I’m not an average moviegoer, because I’ve seen almost everything, just because I’m such a huge movie fan. But this year, they’re on so many different subscription services that I can’t afford to see them all without risking my life. I wish I could believe I were overstating the dangers.
Maybe this will give studios an incentive to release the films on demand before the ceremony, but I suspect it will do the opposite. After all, as a huge movie fan, I now feel a little pressure to restart my Netflix subscription.