What She Said: The Art of Pauline Kael documentary review: art and trash in measured quantities

A terrific portrait of the legendary critic, as objective as she was proudly subjective. Pulls no punches on her complicated life and work but rightly hails how she revolutionized thinking about film.

I don’t know whether to be heartened or depressed by What She Said, a terrific documentary about the life and work of legendary film critic Pauline Kael. In her own words — through vintage TV and radio clips as well as her writing read out in narration by Sarah Jessica Parker (New Year’s Eve, Sex and the City 2) — and tales told by others — most notably including her daughter, Gina James — we hear how challenging it was to make a living as a critic; the abuse she took from readers, including death threats; and just the general awfulness of men, in her personal life as well as professionally, who simply weren’t interested in listening to any woman’s enthusiasm about anything, and particularly not if she disagreed with him. Damn. Kael’s struggle is my struggle, and that of many female film critics, and that of many women in the world no matter what field we’re in. To know that even the great Kael was in the same position is… well, is it a good thing or a bad thing that not much seems to have improved? Is there hope for me yet, or is even the best-case outcome of my life’s work going to be a difficult path to travel?

I am, however, absolutely definitely nothing but depressed that director Rob Garver, in his feature debut, inadvertently reminds us that in a time — right now — when women film critics are fighting to be heard and to be taken seriously, the film critic who is perhaps the most famous one ever was a woman. Kael was a brilliant wordsmith: the snippets of her work we hear are full of a luscious love of cinema and a wise appreciation of what film means to us. But even more dramatically, she fulfilled the dream of many a writer: her words had a real impact; she revolutionized the thinking on film, making room for personal passion that needn’t be dry or academic in its assessments, and making the careers of filmmakers in the 1970s who themselves went on to change everything we think about movies. So how is it that there are people — mostly men, but some women, too — who still think today that film criticism is a man’s game that women ought not to intrude upon? How is it that film criticism is still dominated by men?

How is it that, after Pauline Kael, film criticism is still dominated by men?