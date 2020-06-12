Sometimes Always Never movie review: only very intermittently
I’m “biast” (con): nothing
(what is this about? see my critic’s minifesto)
The quirk is strong with this one… too strong. And too forced. Piles of gentle but off-kilter kook and visual frolicking bury any authentic emotion, a particular problem in a tale of a man mired in grief and struggling to right himself. Bill Nighy (Emma.) is a tailor by profession and a Scrabble hustler on the side — that’s right, I said “Scrabble hustler” — whose strained relationship with his son (Sam Riley: Maleficent: Mistress of Evil) seems headed for a bit of a showdown after a fresh reminder of a family tragedy, one the ongoing and unresolved nature of which makes it difficult to get past.
Sometimes Always Never — not to be confused with the wildly different Never Rarely Sometimes Always — throws a lot of head-scratching whimsy at us, hoping some of it will make a melancholy landing, but only a running motif about off-brand toys and cheap knockoff board games manages even a slight sense of pathos. Frank Cottrell Boyce’s (The Railway Man) script packs in eccentric tangents: the elegance of a labelmaker font; a part-time freelance coal miner; the correct way a man should button his suit jackets. The latter is where the film gets its title, and like almost everything else here, it floats away on wisps of insignificance.
First-time feature director Carl Hunter has genuine cinematic charisma, a distinctive style that I’ll be happy to watch out for more of, hopefully next time with a story and script that’s a better match for it.
Sometimes Always Never is having a virtual release in the US, which supports local arthouses during the coronavirus lockdown. See the film’s official site to purchase a digital ticket to stream the movie online.
Click here for my ranking of this and 2019’s other releases.
Click here for my ranking of this and 2020’s other new films.
US/Can release: Jun 12 2020 (VOD)
UK/Ire release: Jun 14 2019
MPAA: rated PG-13 for thematic elements and some sexual references
BBFC: rated 12A (moderate sex references, language)
viewed at a private screening with an audience of critics
official site | IMDb | trailer
more reviews: Movie Review Query Engine | Rotten Tomatoes