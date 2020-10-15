Totally Under Control documentary review: detailing Trump’s coronavirus catastrophe

If you’ve been paying attention, not much is surprising in muckraker Alex Gibney’s timeline-driven rundown of Trump’s COVID crimes. But there is immense value in seeing it all laid out so clearly.

Half a year into my pandemic despair, I can’t say that I cheered, exactly, to hear that badass muckraking documentary filmmaker Alex Gibney (Citizen K, Zero Day) is on the case of the Missing Trump COVID-19 Response. But I certainly welcome Totally Under Control. If journalism is the first draft of history, perhaps we can consider this a second-draft attempt to delineate just what the absolute fuck is happening — or, more precisely, not happening — in the centers of power in the United States as a deadly new coronavirus ravages humanity and America is falling down so abysmally on the job of protecting its citizens.

If you have been paying attention for the past six months, there’s not much here that will come as a surprise to you. Not Donald Trump’s downplaying of the severity of the crisis, nor his administration’s disdain for science, nor its rejection of expertise in favor of appointees who tick political or religious boxes, nor its throwing out of a plan to deal with a pandemic because it was Obama’s, and so on. But there is immense value in seeing it all laid out so clearly, so calmly, and all in one place. Because this year has been exhausting and it’s been so very easy to tune out. So maybe you’ve already forgotten the story of the contaminated testing kits the CDC distributed all over the US, and then dragged its feet on fixing for a month, which set the stage for the ongoing testing fiasco. (Probably you didn’t know, as I didn’t, that the fix involved merely a tweak to paperwork.) Probably it’s already slipped your mind that Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and woefully unqualified White House counsel, was given the job of heading up the federal taskforce that would acquire the massive new supply of PPE — personal protective equipment: face masks, gowns, and so on — that hospital staff would need while dealing with a highly contagious virus… and that he failed abysmally at it. Probably you’ve repressed the memory of the cruise ship Diamond Princess, and how its passengers and crew were left to (figuratively) founder at sea so that America’s virus case numbers wouldn’t rise. Perhaps it has already fallen off your radar how Trump and his gang pit the US states against one another, and all of them against the federal government, as if America were a gladiatorial free-for-all.