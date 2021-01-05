AWFJ 2020 EDA Awards winners announced

The Alliance of Women Film Journalists has announced the nominees of its 2020 EDA Awards.

And the nominees are:

AWFJ BEST OF AWARDS

These awards are presented to women and/or men without gender consideration.

Best Film

Minari

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Nomadland | WINNER

One Night in Miami

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Director

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman

Regina King – One Night in Miami

Kelly Reichardt – First Cow

Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland | WINNER

Best Screenplay, Original

Mank – Jack Fincher

Promising Young Woman – Emerald Fennell | WINNER

The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Aaron Sorkin

Best Screenplay, Adapted

First Cow – Kelly Reichardt and Jonathan Raymond

Nomadland – Chloé Zhao | WINNER

One Night in Miami – Kemp Powers

Best Documentary

All In: The Fight for Democracy | WINNER

Athlete A

Crip Camp

The Painter and the Thief

Time

Best Animated Film

Over the Moon

Soul | WINNER

Wolfwalkers

Best Actress

Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand – Nomadland | WINNER

Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Ellen Burstyn – Pieces of a Woman

Amanda Seyfried – Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn – Minari | WINNER

Best Actor

Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom | WINNER

Delroy Lindo – Da 5 Bloods

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Bill Murray – On the Rocks

Leslie Odom Jr – One Night in Miami | WINNER

Best Ensemble Cast (award to casting director)

Da 5 Bloods – Kim Coleman

One Night in Miami – Kimberly Hardin | WINNER (tie)

The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Francine Maisler | WINNER (tie)

Best Cinematography

Mank – Erik Messerschmidt

Nomadland – Joshua James Richards | WINNER

One Night in Miami – Tami Reiker

Best Editing

One Night in Miami – Tariq Anwar

Nomadland – Chloé Zhao | WINNER

The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Alan Baumgarten

Best Non-English-Language Film

Another Round | WINNER

Beanpole

The Mole Agent

The Painted Bird

EDA FEMALE FOCUS AWARDS

These awards honor women only, excluding women who’ve won the category in the Best Of Awards.

Best Woman Director

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman | WINNER

Eliza Hittman – Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Regina King – One Night in Miami

Channing Godfrey Peoples – Miss Juneteenth

Kelly Reichardt – First Cow

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland

Best Woman Screenwriter

Radha Blank – The Forty-Year-Old Version | WINNER

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman

Eliza Hittman – Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland

Best Animated Female

“22” (Tina Fey) – Soul | WINNER

“Mebh Óg MacTíre” (Eva Whittaker) – Wolfwalkers

“Robyn Goodfellowe” (Honor Kneafsey) – Wolfwalkers

Best Woman’s Breakthrough Performance

Radha Blank – The Forty-Year-Old Version

Sidney Flanigan – Never Rarely Sometimes Always | WINNER

Helena Zengel – News of the World

Outstanding Achievement by a Woman in the Film Industry

• all female heads of film festivals who successfully transitioned from live to online events to sustain festival culture through the pandemic

• all indie female writers and directors who normalized abortion as a vital element in the cultural conversation in films such as Saint Frances, Never Rarely Sometimes Always, Sister of the Groom, Once Upon a River, The Glorias, and others | WINNER

• Emerald Fennell for creating a film (Promising Young Woman) that forces empathy to put an end to the toxic sexist rape culture pervasive through modern history

• Sophia Loren for a brilliant comeback at age 86 in The Life Ahead, the latest in her record-setting career. Loren won a Best Actress Oscar in 1962 for Two Women and was the first actor to win for a foreign language movie. She was also nominated in 1965 for Marriage Italian Style. If she’s nominated in 2021, it will be a 56-year span between her two most recent nominations — the current record is held by Henry Fonda, who had a 41-year gap between nominations.

EDA SPECIAL MENTION AWARDS

Grand Dame Award for defying ageism

Ellen Burstyn – Pieces of a Woman

Tsai Chin – Lucky Grandma

Sophia Loren – The Life Ahead | WINNER

Frances McDormand – Nomadland

Most Egregious Lovers’ Age Difference Award

Elizabeth Debicki and Claes Bang (23 years) – The Burnt Orange Heresy

Riley Keough and Jason Clarke (20 years) – The Devil All the Time

Amanda Seyfried and Charles Dance (39 years), and Seyfried and Gary Oldman (27 years) – Mank

Elizabeth Debicki and Kenneth Branagh (30 years) – Tenet | WINNER

She Deserves A New Agent Award

Rose Byrne – Like a Boss

Tiffany Haddish – Like a Boss

Katie Holmes – The Secret: Dare to Dream

Uma Thurman – The War with Grandpa | WINNER

Most Daring Performance Award

Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm | WINNER

Haley Bennett – Swallow

Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman

Elisabeth Moss – The Invisible Man

Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

Time Waster Remake or Sequel Award

The Croods: A New Age

Dolittle | WINNER

Rebecca