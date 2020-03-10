Saint Frances movie review: there will be blood — deal with it

There are so many things that women don’t speak truths about. We learn that there’s no room for the speaking when we accidentally say something out loud that we haven’t internalized that we’re supposed to keep quiet about, and then we get the side-eye and the embarrassed sighs and the gentle commands to hush about it… often from other women, because women can be the patriarchy’s best enforcers. Who wants to hear about periods and menopause and pregnancy and abortion and motherhood? Ugh! Why women gotta be so nasty? Sugar and spice, right?

Women are kept ignorant about our own bodies and gaslit by our culture when our lived lives don’t conform to the approved narrative — like, say, that motherhood is an unalloyed joy — because… well, there’s no “good” reason except that it reenforces narrow stereotypes of “proper” womanhood and femininity and prevents women from finding a solidarity in our shared experience when it turns out to be less glorious than promised. (Sometimes people with uteruses who aren’t women also experience these things, and their experiences are even less heard, and that’s a whole ’nother cluster of taboos that need to die.) Saint Frances is here to say: “Fuck all that shit.” I love this movie. Star and screenwriter Kelly O’Sullivan based this story on her own abortion experience, and she pulls no punches and has nary a thought for the pearl-clutchers among us. This is a laugh-until-you-cry tale for O’Sullivan’s thirtysomething Bridget, and for us watching as well… at least if you’ve ever had a menstrual accident, or have worried what was normal for your body to be doing after you’ve had an abortion or given birth, or have struggled trying to cope with the almighty demands of a newborn. All these oft-unspoken matters Saint Frances dares to speak of. And if you’re a person who hasn’t had to deal with these things? Dudes, women have endured your onscreen comedy about embarrassing boners and all your other secret private boy things, so you can shut up and sit down and learn how to empathize with women at last.

If men had abortions, we’d be inundated with movies about abortion. That we aren’t is a testament to the urgent essentialness of Saint Frances.

This is not a movie about embarrassment. Bridget is not embarrassed by her body, but she does struggle to know what’s normal after she terminates an unintended and unwanted pregnancy. What’s normal in a strictly medical sense, that is: emotionally and psychologically, she knows an abortion is the right thing to do, she doesn’t hesitate to have an abortion, she does not regret her abortion in the least, and she is nothing but relieved when it’s done. Just showing us Bridget’s lived life — director Alex Thompson wisely stands aside for his feature debut and lets the script speak for itself — is taboo busting on its own. We’re so used to abortion being treated as a necessary evil, as something that women should resort to only we promise to be consumed with remorse. Not Bridget. O’Sullivan even dares to make sure that we know that the accidental pregnancy isn’t a result of failed birth control: Bridget wasn’t using any. And she still has the audacity to have a guilt-free abortion? You better believe it. Where Bridget does hesitate is in talking about her experience to those around her, even with her charming and totally supportive boyfriend, Jace (Max Lipchitz), who wants to discuss all his feels about it. (Another taboo smashed: men have emotions too, and need to talk about them.) Because she knows that however contrary to expectations she may be feeling, she is needs to keep that to herself lest she be considered a monster, or — perhaps worse — not a Real Woman. Which is why Saint Frances is so very necessary, to open up the range of women’s experiences seen as baseline and perfectly normal.