Locked Down movie review: criminally awful (#HBO)

A screwball diamond heist, they said. Starring Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor as a bickering couple who just broke up but are of course still crazy about each other, they said. Oh, and it’s from director Doug Liman (Edge of Tomorrow), who made the killer *snort* sexy-wacky assassin romantic comedy Mr. & Mrs. Smith? Sign me up, I said! And yet: yikes. If you thought it might be nice to be coronavirus Locked Down with Hathaway (Dark Waters, Ocean’s Eight) and Ejiofor (The Old Guard, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil)… my god. As a London couple who have grown apart and had decided to go their separate ways just before no one could go anywhere at all, they are excruciating to spend time with: their sniping is not entertaining, not enlightening, not even mildly interesting. It’s like being forced to listen to a couple that you’re kinda only barely acquainted with fight: it’s embarrassing for everyone, and there’s no escape.

Set during London’s first lockdown last spring and shot in a quick-fire COVID-safe production in the city last autumn, this is a deeply unsatisfying novelty artifact of this awful year, one with nothing authentic to say about it. It’s a painful jumble of all the worst parts of being stuck at home, and none of the benefits, however slight they might be. Hathaway’s Linda, a marketing executive, is forever taking pajama-bottomed, professional-on-top Zoom meetings with her colleagues, who are invariably played by famous faces popping up for socially distanced cameos (among them: Ben Stiller [Brad’s Status], Mindy Kaling [Late Night], and Claes Bang [The Girl in the Spider’s Web]). Ejiofor’s Paxton, a delivery driver, Skypes with his boss (barely-more-than-a-cameo Ben Kingsley: The Ottoman Lieutenant) and snipes at people from the grocery-store queue who are hoarding toilet paper. She day-drinks; he threatens to make bread; they manage to render miserable these tiny good things about pandemic life. Forty minutes into this mess of attempts at humor dragged out till whatever life they might once have had has been thoroughly wrung out, and the movie has barely even gotten started. Linda is out in the street clapping for the NHS like she’s having a seizure. Paxton is getting high off the faux-opium bulbs in the garden (which a local hedgehog has also been enjoying). It feels improvised, but not in a good way, as if Locked Down were making it all up as it goes: Ejiofor and Hathaway are game, but they constantly seem to be grasping for something solid to hang on to, and not finding it. Apparently the script was written on a dare by Steven Knight (who previously found never-before-explored realms of cringe with his script for Serenity). It would have at least been polite to write a second draft, for the audience’s sake.